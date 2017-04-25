A Binghamton University student was arrested Friday for possession of approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl, a strong synthetic opiate.

According to the New York State Police, Bryan Shin, a junior majoring in political science from Paramus, New Jersey, is currently being held in Broome County Jail without bail.

According to his Facebook and Twitter pages, Shin is a private first class in the New Jersey National Guard. His social media profiles also suggest that he is a member of Nu Alpha Phi, an Asian-interest fraternity.

Shin was also found in possession of a digital scale and drug-packaging materials. He has so far been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, a class A-II felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony.

The arrest was made by the New York State Police community narcotic enforcement team, with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service, Binghamton University’s New York State Police Department, Binghamton Police Department and Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force.

This is a developing story, check bupipedream.com for updates.