Campus community comes together to defeat stigma surrounding mental health at third annual walk

Rebecca Kiss/ Assistant Photography Editor More than 150 Binghamton University students and local residents walked around the Brain as part of the third annual Out of the Darkness walk on Sunday, April 23. The walk was a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a national nonprofit organization that aims to save lives and provide hope for those affected by suicide. Close

In an effort to foster and destigmatize conversation surrounding mental health, Binghamton University students and local residents gathered on Sunday to participate in the third annual Out of the Darkness walk.

The event was organized by the Out of the Darkness committee of the Binghamton University Active Minds club, which worked with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, a national nonprofit organization that aims to save lives and provide hope for those affected by suicide. Funds raised will be donated to the foundation.

In total, the event sponsors and participants raised $6,771, surpassing the organizing committee’s stated goal of $6,000. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will use the money to fund research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and put on future awareness events.

More than 150 attendees walked around the Brain three times, covering four miles in total. The event was sponsored by the Alpha Phi Omega community service fraternity, the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier, Price Chopper, Visions Federal Credit Union and student housing complexes 20 Hawley Street and The Printing House.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention provided color-coded beaded necklaces to attendees. The color of each necklace corresponded to different ways participants may have been affected by struggles with mental wellness or suicide. If they chose to do so, walkers wore white beads for a lost child, red for a lost partner or spouse, gold for a lost parent, orange for a lost sibling, purple for a relative or friend, silver for a lost first responder or military member, green if they had struggled personally, blue if they supported the cause and teal if they were friends or family with someone struggling.

Marlena Santos, the chair of the Out of the Darkness committee and a junior majoring in human development, has been involved with the group for three years. She said she felt that continuing the event was important to show students struggling with mental illness that they are not alone.

“A lot of people who are struggling feel like it is just them going through what they’re experiencing,” Santos said. “By putting on the walk and being out on campus, I want people to know that they are not alone. We’re here, it’s OK and your friends want to be there for you.”

Jarita Liang, a member of the Out of the Darkness committee and a sophomore majoring in biology, said she originally joined the group to express how important and difficult maintaining mental health can be in an academic setting.

“I’m someone who personally has struggled with depression and anxiety, and it’s really hard to deal with and I know I’m not unique in that sense,” Liang said. “Everyone has their own struggles. I hope that by putting on this walk, more people are willing to step forward with their own struggles and get the support they want from their community.”