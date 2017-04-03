Mayor Rich David voices concerns regarding Trump's budget proposal

At a recent press conference, Binghamton Mayor Rich David stated that President Donald Trump’s proposed budget could have “disastrous” effects on the city of Binghamton. Pipe Dream spoke with David to determine how the budget could affect the city.

David stated that his primary area of concern centered on Community Development Block Grant program funding. Annually, the city of Binghamton receives $1.7 million in aid from this program. Under President Trump’s proposed budget, the city stands to lose this funding.

“Binghamton is one of hundreds of cities across the country that receives this funding,” David said. “This program must not be eliminated. [The Community Development Block Grant program] is one of the most transparent and effective ways the federal government can invest in local communities.”

If the proposed budget is approved, the program would be cut entirely, eliminating $3.5 billion in funding for cities across the nation. The program, established in 1974, is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It is designed to provide communities with resources that address a wide range of unique community development needs, and thus funding is very flexible. The program is one of the department’s longest continuously run programs.

In the city of Binghamton, Community Development Block Grant funding helps the city invest in and fix parks, remove blighted properties and fund infrastructure improvements. Additionally, money granted through it allows the city to support local community programs and service agencies like Action for Older Persons and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Binghamton. Both recipients serve high-need populations and help fund departments such as code enforcement and economic development.

“That funding provides the city with considerable latitude in how it is spent,” David said. “If this budget proposal is approved, popular programs could be eliminated or local taxes could skyrocket to cover their costs.”

During the course of his administration, David said he had been confronted by cuts to this funding, but a loss of funding entirely is unprecedented. Should Trump’s proposed budget be approved, the city may be unable to continue projects such as demolitions and street repairs, which affect all residents. Since 2014, the city has spent $820,420 on public infrastructure, $785,455 on blight demolition and $460,435 on improving parks and public spaces, all funded by the Community Development Block Grant program.

“These cuts do real, tangible harm to crucial services for hardworking residents in the city of Binghamton,” David said. “I have spoken directly to Governor Cuomo and federal lawmakers regarding the importance of [the program] to our community.”

David stated that he has been in contact with Sen. Chuck Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Claudia Tenney to discuss the significance of the program in the Binghamton area and to voice his opposition to the proposed budget. David urged Binghamton residents and residents of the surrounding area to contact their representatives and ask them to support the program.