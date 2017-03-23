Head-shaving fundraiser provides money for childhood cancer research

A crowd of Binghamton University students and local community members gathered at the Events Center on Monday to get their heads shaved in support of the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an international volunteer-powered charity that funds research to find a cure for childhood cancer.

Since its inception in 2005, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has raised over $200 million, and BU has played a role in those profits for six consecutive years. Each year, the University has set a goal of $15,000, and has raised about $80,000 since the event began at BU.

As of Wednesday, this year’s event raised $11,544, and donations will continue to be collected until Monday. The BU athletics department sponsored the event, which drew attendance from multiple BU sports teams and community members.

According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website, approximately one in 285 people will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 20. Linda Reynolds, assistant athletic director for student-athlete development and co-organizer of St. Baldrick’s at BU, said that the event raises awareness for kids battling cancer and that the support is important.

“This is one of those events that is nice because we get students involved and we get the community involved,” Reynolds said. “It blends a little bit of both.”

The event is ultimately a culmination of all the fundraising hosted by individuals who have signed up ahead of time to be “shavees.” Forty students, faculty and community members registered to have their heads shaved, and additional participants showed up the day of.

Joe Miceli, a senior majoring in integrative neuroscience and a decathlete for the men’s track and field team, said that he participated in the event for the third consecutive year because he believes it is important to raise awareness and support for childhood cancer research.

“It grows back, you know, it’s such a small price to pay for such a great cause,” Miceli said. “Any way to raise awareness of childhood cancer and research brings the community together. You see how many people are here, it is pretty amazing and is nice to be a part of it.”

A few members of the University Police Department also came out to support St. Baldrick’s and get their heads shaved. Lt. John Pelletier said that this event demonstrates the University’s commitment to give back to the community.

“Everybody is concerned about the kids,” Pelletier said. “It is nice to see a lot of people showed up today. I think everybody has been touched by people they’ve known that have had cancer in their lives and I think it is a good way for me personally to give back.”

Dr. Philip Monteleone, a certified pediatric oncologist and hematologist and a practicing pediatrician in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, spoke at the event, personally thanking everyone who came to support the fight against childhood cancer.

“If you look at the National Cancer Institute, only 4 percent of their budget is for pediatric cancer research,” Monteleone said. “It’s through events like this — St. Baldrick’s — and you guys, that we are seeing improvements. I can say personally that I’ve gotten, at this point, a couple hundred thousand dollars’ worth of grants from St. Baldrick’s over the last five years to help us fight childhood cancer. Thanks to you, we are getting there.”