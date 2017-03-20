Student gets in altercation with delivery driver

Wednesday, March 15, 3:36 p.m. – — Officers responded to Delaware Hall of Newing College after receiving a report of a dispute between a delivery driver and a student, said Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. Once at the scene, officers spoke with the resident director (RD) of the building and an 18-year-old female student. The student stated that she had ordered takeout food from Panda III approximately 2 two hours prior to the dispute. She said that the delivery driver called her upon arriving and asked her to walk out to the road to get her food. She stated that she refused to walk out because she was not dressed properly for the weather and told the delivery driver that it was his job to bring the food to the door of the building. According to the student, the delivery driver sounded annoyed by this request request, but bought brought the food to the door. Upon receiving the food, the student stated that her order was missing items. She told the driver that because of this and the long wait, Panda III had lost her business. The student told police that the driver had then responded that Panda III did not need her business, business and had said “fuck you” to her. She stated that she then wrote “fuck you” in the tip section of the merchant copy of the receipt. Upon reading the receipt, the student stated that the delivery driver had snatched it out of her hands and thrown it away. The resident director RD stated that she had heard the commotion and approached the student and the delivery driver. The resident director RD stated that the delivery driver had asked her if she “had something to say.” The resident director RD said that she had remained quiet and did not respond, and the delivery driver had then walked away. Officers went to Panda III and informed them of the situation. The manager apologized and stated that he would fix the order and get it delivered to the student. At approximately 4:30 p.m., officers contacted the student and confirmed that Panda III had delivered the missing items.

Student reported missing from suite

Wednesday, March 15, 3:49 p.m. – — Officers received a call from Appalachian Collegiate Center in Mountainview College regarding a welfare check for a 20-year-old male student, Bush said. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with the assistant community director, director (ACD), who stated that the male’s suitemates advised her that they had not seen the male since March 13. The assistant community director ACD then contacted the student’s mother, who gave her son’s phone number and contact information. The assistant community director ACD attempted to call the male, but nobody answered the phone. She also attempted to contact him via email. Officers reported to Hunter Hall of Mountainview College to speak with the male’s suitemates. While interviewing them, officers received a call from dispatch stating that the male had contacted police, police and was fine. The male stated that he had been staying in Binghamton off campus with a friend due to the inclement weather, and thus had not returned to his suite.

Loud noise reported in women’s women’s bathroom in Fine Arts

Thursday, March 16, 4:47 p.m. – — Police responded to a report of a high-pitched noise coming from a women’s restroom in the Fine Arts Building, Bush said. The officers spoke with a 26-year-old female who stated that she had contacted police after she and another female had both heard the sound in the restroom. Officers knocked on the door of the restroom and announced their presence before entering. The restroom was empty, empty; however, officers observed that the noise was present and appeared to be coming from a garbage can inside the restroom. Officers took the top off of the garbage can and were able to successfully locate the source of the noise, which was found to be coming from a discarded insulin pump. Officers removed this item from the garbage and disposed of it in a dumpster where it would not cause alarm.

Couch reported stolen in Bingham Hall

Friday, March 17, 2:35 p.m. – ResLife — Residential Life contacted officers after finding a stolen couch in a room in Bingham Hall of Newing College during a safety inspection, Bush said. Officers reported to the third floor of the building and made contact with the 20-year-old male in possession of the couch. He stated that he had removed the couch from a common room and had placed it in his room so that his friend, who was visiting for the weekend, would have a place to sleep. The male said he had not realized that taking the couch would be a problem, problem and stated that he intended to put it back once his visitor left. He was advised by officers that taking the couch was considered stealing, and that he should return the couch to the appropriate common room. The male agreed to put the couch back where it belonged as soon as his roommate arrived to help him carry it.