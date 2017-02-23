Student reports harassment from ex-boyfriend

MONDAY, Feb. 20, 11:18 p.m. — A 19-year-old female contacted University police to report a harassment and stalking incident, said Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. The female stated that she had been jogging without glasses on earlier that day when somebody greeted her. Because she did not have her glasses on, she could not see the person at first, but once he stopped she recognized the person as her ex-boyfriend, a 21-year-old male who did not attend BU. The female claimed that they had a short conversation, and then she continued her jog. Later that night, while in her dorm room at Oneida Hall of College-in-the-Woods, she received a text message from the male. The male asked if she would let him into the building. The female stated she declined to let him into the building, but the male nonetheless entered, most likely by tailgating, and went to her dorm. Upon seeing the male outside her room, the female called the police. When officers arrived, the male had left the vicinity of the dorm. Officers located him in another dorm building. He was charged with trespassing and will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Bulletin board set on fire in Onondaga Hall

TUESDAY, Feb. 21, 4:02 a.m. — Officers responded to a fire alarm in Onondaga Hall of College-in-the-Woods and discovered that a bulletin board had been purposefully set on fire, Reilly said. When officers arrived, they observed that a bulletin board in the main lobby was on fire, and quickly put out the fire with an extinguisher. The bulletin board was badly burned and all of the papers on it were destroyed. Vestal Fire Department, a UPD investigator and the state fire investigator also responded to the scene. After the smoke cleared and the fire alarm was reset, officers interviewed over 100 residents as they re-entered the building. The bulletin board was removed from the area and placed into evidence. Nobody was injured in the fire. The case is still under investigation, and anybody with information about this crime should contact the police.

Student reports cell phone missing

TUESDAY, Feb. 21, 1:30 p.m. — Officers were contacted by a 21-year-old female who claimed that her phone was missing, Reilly said. The female stated that at approximately 10 p.m., she had boarded an Off Campus College Transport bus, bound for the city of Binghamton. Upon exiting the bus, she realized that she did not have her cell phone, an iPhone 7, and took another bus back to campus to search for the phone. She was able to find the original bus, but did not locate the phone. The phone was valued at $832. The case is still under investigation.

Male reports phone scam call

TUESDAY, Feb. 21, 2:30 p.m. — A 27-year-old male contacted police after receiving a phone call that he believed was a fraud scam, Reilly said. The male stated that he received a call stating that he had won a contest. The person on the phone asked for his personal information. The male declined and hung up the phone. The male gave officers the number that the suspect called from. Officers advised him that this was a typical phone scam and that he should never reveal any sensitive personal information over the phone. Officers believe that the suspect likely purchased his contact information from a company to which he had given his phone number.