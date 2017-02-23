University to conduct surveys, studies in hopes of making BU a “preferred destination”

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger and the Watson Institute for Systems Excellence (WISE), a research group composed of students and faculty from the Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, unveiled a new project aimed at making BU the “preferred destination” in the United States for international students.

The project, which will use research gathered by WISE to increase international enrollment and improve BU’s reputation worldwide, was conceived last spring but was officially launched at the end of January. WISE is lead by director Krishnaswami Srihari, dean of the Watson school, and assistant director Mohammad Khasawneh, professor of systems science and industrial engineering.

Under Stenger’s direction, WISE developed a continual program to research what exactly international students are looking for in an education and what the University can do to compete in an increasingly competitive market. International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) director Trisha Bello and associate director Karen Keefe-Guzikowski are on the committee as well.

WISE is gathering data from international students using its own research methods, which include surveys, focus groups and conversations with campus leaders, students and alumni. They are also using data collected from Open Doors, which is an annual statistical survey of campuses published by the Institute of International Education.

The group is gathering information about international students and their access to research opportunities, financial support and funding, study spaces, support structure for students, employment assistance and services at the University.

“Some of the questions we plan to answer include: ‘How do we ensure that international students continue to be an integral part of the student body on-campus?’, ‘How do we improve their on-campus experience?’ [and] ‘How do [we] recognize how they enrich our campus even more?’” Khasawneh wrote in an email.

Khasawneh said he believes this information is vital in order for BU to remain competitive with other universities in the area and throughout the country. With the gathered data, the University can implement what Khasawneh referred to as a “continuous cycle of change,” focusing on how the University recruits and interacts with international students. Khasawneh said he believes this will improve branding for BU on an international stage.

Khasawneh said he values current and former international students, and they have an important role to play in the project’s future.

“We would also like to obtain feedback from alumni,” Khasawneh wrote in an email. “Having a good understanding of the ‘voice of the customer’ is an important step in turning it into critical-to-quality services through actionable recommendations.”

Khasawneh said the benefits of this program will reach far beyond a student’s interaction with the University during their time on campus.

“We expect the changes made to impact the entire life-cycle for international students, from the time they become aware of Binghamton University and decide to submit an application, until they graduate with excellent jobs and remain engaged through our alumni office,” Khasawneh wrote in an email.

Kevin Li, a junior majoring in business administration and president of International Connection, a student group aimed at bringing together international students from around the world, said the project is promising.

“… Academic reputation is one of the major concerns for these students,” Li said. “Indeed, this is one common aspect for international students and their families to consider the aftermath of such [an] investment at BU, [but] making BU a home away from their home is what I think … WISE should conduct. The feeling of welcome and warmth would largely encourage international students to be part of the BU family.”