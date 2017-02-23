The search for a new Harpur College of Arts and Sciences dean is underway, with two candidates having already presented their plans and two more scheduled to visit within the next week.

The former dean, Anne McCall, stepped down after the fall 2016 semester and Terrence Deak, a Binghamton University psychology professor, has served as the interim dean since then. Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates, an executive search firm, is assisting with the hiring process alongside a committee of faculty members and professors at BU. The selection process began in January, and four finalists were invited to campus for presentations.

John McCarthy, the vice provost for graduate education and dean of the graduate school at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Renee McDonald, an associate dean for research and academic affairs at Southern Methodist University, gave presentations on Feb. 17 and 21, respectively. The other two candidates will be announced the day before their visits, on Feb. 23 and 27.

Harpur College dean responsibilities include garnering resources, collaborating with other deans and supervising the entire college’s faculty. The new dean will also be tasked with developing new programs, increasing diversity and administering Harpur College’s budget, according to the job description provided by Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates.

Upinder Dhillon, the dean of the School of Management and chair of the search committee, said they are looking for a qualified and well-rounded individual.

“[We are looking for a] creative, inspiring, collaborative and experienced leader with a record of scholarly accomplishment who can work with the faculty, staff and students toward a shared vision of becoming the premier public institution in the nation,” Dhillon said.

McCarthy spoke at BU on Feb. 16 to nearly 50 faculty and staff members. His presentation touched on topics such as the value of a liberal arts education, funding for summer programs and increasing diversity at BU. He referenced his experience at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and said that hiring and retaining a diverse range of faculty is important to student development.

“At [the University of Massachusetts Amherst], we’ve proven to be pretty effective by starting with the composition and training of search committees, and we continue it through the process of making offers,” McCarthy said. “We’ve had some effectiveness. We have to do more to retain faculty of color and need to get together to think about that and address concerns like community building and mentoring activities.”

McDonald gave her presentation at BU on Tuesday, and highlighted the importance of branding unique programs the school has to offer.

“You have to demonstrate what those distinctive differences are through marketing materials, websites and recruitment activities,” McDonald said. “Potential applicants who contact the school need to know that we have programs that are powerful. The message needs to be consistent, tight and clean.”

McDonald said that the University already has an exceptional liberal arts college and that she is excited about the opportunity to advance the resources available to students.

“I would hope that my energy and ideas, together with those of the faculty and students, would allow us collectively to further enhance a curriculum that engages and opens students’ minds, foster a community that is intellectually stimulating and welcoming to all, and give students the tools they need to succeed in their lives and careers after college,” McDonald wrote in an email.

An announcement of the search committee’s decision is expected in March. Check Pipe Dream for updates about the remaining candidates.