Two students arrested for shoplifting at Walmart

TUESDAY, Feb. 14, 12:15 p.m. — Officers were contacted by Vestal police concerning a larceny at the Walmart Supercenter, said Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. The officers stated that two 18-year-old males, both students at Binghamton University, had been arrested for shoplifting. The suspects had attempted to steal approximately $75 in merchandise. The males stated that they had stolen the items as part of a fraternity test. They refused to name the fraternity. Both suspects will appear in the Vestal Town Court on charges of petty larceny.

Student unreachable after calling 911 from Bartle

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15, 5:06 p.m. — Officers responded to the Glenn G. Bartle Library after receiving a 911 call from a female who stated she was being threatened, Bush said. The female stated that she was in Bartle Library South, but got disconnected from the dispatcher and gave no other information. The dispatcher continued to try and get in contact with the initial caller as officers arrived on the scene. Officers began checking the area for any person who appeared distressed. They also informed library staff of the situation. All levels of the library were searched, but the officers were unable to locate the caller. At one point, dispatch was able to reach the initial caller, but the caller hung up as soon as the dispatcher stated why they were calling. Additional attempts to contact the caller failed.

Burnt paper reported in Newing

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15, 10:50 p.m. — A resident of Endicott Hall of Newing College contacted police after finding a burned piece of paper in the hall, Bush said. When officers responded to the scene, they met with the caller and a Residential Life staff member. The staff member stated that while conducting a walkthrough at 10:30 p.m., they had also noticed the burned piece of paper. The staff member said that the paper was located on the floor below a bulletin board and appeared to have originally hung on the board, which was also burned. The paper was identified as a notification regarding the banned items in residential halls, including all items that may pose a burning or fire hazard. The paper was collected as evidence and officers took photographs of the bulletin board. Officers were informed that other burning incidents have taken place in the building recently, including one in which residents’ name tags were burned. The case is still under investigation.

Student locates missing bike

THURSDAY, Feb. 16, 8:52 p.m. — A 20-year-old female contacted officers with a larceny complaint, Bush said. The female stated that prior to the holiday break, she had locked up her bicycle on the railing of the stairs near the Univeristy Union clock tower by the New University Union, and upon returning from break, had been unable to locate it. She stated that she had not reported the theft to UPD, but that she had just located the bike, and was hoping that officers would help her retrieve it. The female listed several distinctive details about the bike and said that it was locked on a bike rack next to the Old University Union bus stop. An officer accompanied her to the bike rack and she pointed out the bike, which was locked with a green cable lock and buried in a pile of snow. A black cable lock, which the female claimed was hers, was wrapped around the frame of the bike. The officer helped dig the bike out of the snow for the female and verified that she was able to open the black cable lock that she claimed she owned. Once certain that the bike did, in fact, belong to the female, the officer cut the green cable and returned the bike to her.