Fake email asks students for $850

FRIDAY, Feb. 10, 1:30 p.m. — Officers received a report of a fraudulent email being sent to four students asking them for money, said Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. The students stated that they received emails that appeared to be from two different professors. The emails stated that the students were being investigated for academic dishonesty, and claimed that the professors knew that the students had purchased papers online and passed the work off as their own. In the message, the students were instructed to write to a specific email address for more details. Several of the students who received the email wrote to the address as directed, and were then sent another email asking them for $850 to clear the matter up. None of the students paid the money, and the University Information Technology Services department contacted UPD to report the fraudulent emails. Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that the professors never sent the emails and had no knowledge of them. Officers believe that their email addresses were spoofed. The case is still under investigation.

Student reports stolen property from Marketplace

SATURDAY, Feb. 11, 8 p.m. — A 21-year-old female contacted UPD to report a larceny from the Marketplace, Reilly said. The female stated that she had been eating in the Marketplace around 4:30 p.m. when she left without her sunglasses. She returned an hour later after realizing she had forgotten the sunglasses, but was unable to locate them. She asked an employee if anything had been turned in, but the employee said that they had not received any lost sunglasses. The employee stated that there had been a pair of glasses sitting on top of a garbage can earlier, but they were no longer present when the female returned to the Marketplace. Officers took the female’s contact information, but the sunglasses have not been found. The investigation is ongoing.

Laundry reported stolen from Cascade Hall

MONDAY, Feb. 13, 8 p.m. — An 18-year-old female reported that her sweater had been stolen from Cascade Hall of Mountainview College, Reilly said. The female stated that she had been doing laundry in Cascade Hall the previous day, but had left it in the washer overnight. When she returned to the laundry room at noon the following day, her laundry had been placed on top of a washing machine, still wet. When she returned to her room with the laundry, she discovered that she was missing a green Binghamton University sweater. The sweater was quarter-zip with logos on the front and back. The investigation is pending.

Construction worker assaulted during argument

TUESDAY, Feb. 14, 11:35 a.m. — Officers responded to a call of a construction worker being assaulted while working near the Science Complex on Murray Hill Road, Reilly said. The victim, a 45-year-old male, stated that he had gotten in an argument with the suspect, a 30-year-old male, over scaffolding. The victim stated that during the course of the argument, the suspect, who is also a construction worker, walked over to him and hit him in the head with a paint can. The victim said that the suspect then grabbed him by the front of his shirt and threw him down a flight of stairs. The victim’s boss promptly removed the suspect from the work site after learning of the incident, and consequently, the suspect was not present when the officer arrived. The victim declined medical attention. He had visible marks on his left upper arm and shoulder, and complained of soreness. Officers advised the victim to seek medical attention if he experienced any symptoms of a concussion. The victim declined to pursue any criminal prosecution against the suspect. Officers contacted the suspect, who declined to discuss the incident. The case has been closed.