Driver hits police car

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 10:31 a.m. — The police lieutenant responded to a report of a civilian vehicle backing into a patrol vehicle on Bunn Hill Road, said Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. The patrol vehicle was parked in the northbound lane, assisting another motor vehicle accident, when a 59-year-old male driving a 2014 Toyota Prius parked in front of the patrol car and reversed to speak with the officer in the car. While backing up, the back of the male’s car made contact with the push bar on the front of the patrol car. Nobody was hurt and the male’s car was fine, however, the push bar on the patrol vehicle was damaged. It will be repaired.

Bobcat vehicle strikes student

THURSDAY, Feb. 9, 3:09 p.m. — An officer responded to Roosevelt Hall of Hinman College after receiving a report that a student had been struck by a Binghamton University-owned Bobcat, Bush said. The student, a 20-year-old male, stated he had been walking down the sidewalk between the Hinman Dining Hall and Cleveland Hall of Hinman College behind the Bobcat, which was brushing snow off of the sidewalk. The student said that when the Bobcat reached the end of the sidewalk, the Bobcat spun around to go back up the sidewalk toward the student. He reported that the Bobcat stopped and the operator made eye contact with him and reportedly motioned for him to walk around the right side of the Bobcat. The student stated that he could not do so due to the snow, and pointed at the snowbank to convey this to the operator of the Bobcat. The student said that the operator motioned again for him to walk around this side before stepping into the snow and walking around the Bobcat, but had only taken a few steps when the Bobcat began to move up the sidewalk. The student claimed that the Bobcat struck his left knee. He stated that he was not injured and denied medical treatment, but said that he wanted to report the incident as he felt that the operator was being negligent and reckless. The officer spoke with the operator and her supervisor about the incident. The operator claimed that she had waited for the student to walk around the Bobcat and start walking away before moving, and that she had absolutely not hit the student.

Student found with orange cone, fake IDs

SUNDAY, Feb. 12, 3:50 a.m. — The police lieutenant was on patrol on East Drive when he observed a student walking along the sidewalk holding an orange cone, Bush said. The lieutenant stopped and asked the student where he had gotten the cone. The student stated that he had picked up the cone near Delaware Hall of Newing College. The officer asked the student, an 18-year-old male, to put the cone back, and followed him in his patrol car. Once at the location where the student found the cone, the lieutenant noticed that the student had multiple IDs in his wallet. The lieutenant asked the male to produce his ID. The student gave the lieutenant a New York driver’s license and a fraudulent Maryland driver’s license, which falsely indicated that the student was over 21. The officer asked the student what he was doing with the cone, and the student responded that he was taking it to his dorm building to put it over some food somebody had left in the stairwell a few days ago. The student stated that the food was gross and that he wanted to cover it up. The officer informed the student that he would be reported to Student Conduct for attempting to steal the cone and for possessing a fraudulent driver’s license.