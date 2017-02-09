Car gets stuck in ditch in Parking Lot ZZ North

SUNDAY, Feb. 5, 7 p.m. — Officers were contacted by a 20-year-old female to assist a citizen in Parking Lot ZZ North, said Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD). The female stated that she had been attempting to park her car when she slid off the pavement. She said that she had pressed on the brakes to park the vehicle in the spot, but that she was unable to stop and the front tires of the car had slid into a ditch. Officers contacted AAA to send out a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the ditch.

Hit-and-run incident reported on campus

MONDAY, Feb. 6, 12:10 p.m. — A 19-year-old male contacted UPD to report a hit-and-run in Parking Lot Q2, Reilly said. The male stated that he had parked his vehicle at 8:30 a.m. in the metered section of the parking lot. When he returned to his vehicle at 11:30 a.m., he observed dents and scratches around the driver’s side rear door and rear wheel. An officer responded to the parking lot to examine the damage, and determined that the paint transfer from the car that had caused the damage was white. The damage was estimated to be over $1,000. Officers researched other vehicles that parked in the lot, but did not find any suspects. The case is still under investigation.

Boot placed on student car after driver accumulated over $300 in parking tickets

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 3:55 p.m. — Officers were contacted by Transportation and Parking Services (TAPS) staff after a 27-year-old female began engaging in disorderly conduct, Reilly said. The female was upset because TAPS had placed a boot on her brother’s car, which she had driven to campus earlier that day. TAPS staff stated that they had placed a boot on her vehicle because she had prior parking tickets that totaled to over $300, and that she had been informed in October that if she parked on campus, a boot would be placed on her vehicle. The female stated that she had been issued those tickets while driving her own car, and thus should be able to park on campus with her brother’s car without a boot being placed on the vehicle. Officers spoke with the female and TAPS staff to put together a solution that was satisfactory to both parties. TAPS agreed to take the boot off the vehicle if the female paid for a $6 day pass. The female was advised to pay her parking tickets.

Student voices complaints about reckless driving on campus

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 8:30 a.m. — A 58-year-old female came to UPD to report a traffic incident that occurred the previous day, Reilly said. The woman stated that at 4:30 p.m. the previous day, she had been driving on Glenn G. Bartle Drive and was preparing to turn onto Vestal Parkway West when she was suddenly cut off by another vehicle, forcing her to slam on her brakes and honk her horn. The female stated that the other driver used explicit hand gestures toward her after she sounded her horn. She also told officers that this was not the first time that reckless driving on campus had almost resulted in an accident, and stated that she was frustrated by the overall driving situation on campus, as she felt many drivers were reckless and inconsiderate of others. She gave officers the license plate information for the vehicle, and an officer will be researching the plate number and contacting the driver to discuss aggressive driving on campus.