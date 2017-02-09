$53M in state funds to go toward foot trail connecting University, Downtown

Governor Andrew Cuomo paid a visit to Binghamton University on Tuesday, unveiling his 2017 executive budget proposal and announcing a plan to make SUNY schools’ tuition free for middle-class families.

Over 100 BU students, faculty and local community members attended the talk, given in the rotunda at the Innovative Technologies Complex. Cuomo stressed the need for local governments, specifically in places like Broome County, to work together to better the lives of their constituents.

“Government nowadays is a place of action,” Cuomo said. “We have little problems, we have big problems, we have complicated problems. There are no simple solutions, and now is not the time for the timid to be in executive positions.”

Since 2011, $25 billion has been invested in upstate New York and $3.69 billion has been invested in the Southern Tier, creating 6,000 new jobs. Despite this, property taxes are still high; Wayne County boasts the highest property taxes in the country according to Cuomo.

A solution to the problem, he said, is to find ways for local governments to work together. Broome County is home to 196 local governments, and instead of serving as autonomous authorities, collaborating under the direction of the county executive and looking at ways to save money can bring high taxes rates down.

“Find ways to share services, so you reduce the costs,” Cuomo said. “Find efficiencies, maybe you can co-locate, not everyone has to have their own building. Maybe you can share some of this expensive equipment. Find ways to save money, and the county executive will be the leader of that effort.”

Initiatives like this would then pave the way for programs to help advance the middle class, according to Cuomo. The free tuition plan, titled the Excelsior Scholarship program, would give free tuition at SUNY schools to students coming from a family making less than $125,000 per year.

“What we did 50 years ago is say high school should be free,” Cuomo said. “It’s in our collective interest that everyone has a high school education. Today it is in our collective interest that everyone has a college education.”

Cuomo also stressed the importance of advancing infrastructure in the area. Over a year ago, Binghamton Mayor Richard David proposed a plan for a 2.5-mile foot trail connecting Binghamton University and the Downtown Binghamton area, and on Tuesday Cuomo confirmed that the project would receive $53 million in state funding.

“[It will allow for] more young people going into Binghamton, more commerce, more jobs, more recreation; it’s going to be good for the city and good for the school,” Cuomo said. “I’m very excited about it and it’s going to make the difference to grow the city and the University.”

Jason Garnar, the Broome County executive and a BU alumnus, said that growth in the area has been a result of different levels of government working together.

“As a result of state and local partnerships, we are seeing unparalleled growth across the region,” Garnar said. “The governor has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to the residents of the Southern Tier and Broome County, and I know that we will keep the momentum moving forward.”

Conrad Taylor, a junior majoring in political science and a Binghamton city councilman, expressed optimism about Cuomo’s plan while also stressing the importance of sticking to it.

“It was exciting to see the governor outline some great proposals that will directly benefit our community,” Taylor said. “Upstate matters. Broome County matters. I’m glad our governor agrees, but let’s make sure to hold him accountable to his promises.”