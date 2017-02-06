Student found by C4 wearing only a shirt

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 5:46 a.m. — Officers responded to the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center loading dock for a report regarding a female student wearing only a shirt and walking around the area on a cold night, said Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. Responding officers located the student, a 19-year-old female, wearing only a blue long-sleeve shirt in the back of a delivery truck, accompanied by the truck driver. When asked about what she was doing outside, the student initially responded that she was doing a “rush thing.” Later, she instead told officers that she had forgotten her ID and got locked outside. Officers said that they smelled alcohol on her breath, but that she did not visibly appear intoxicated. The truck driver was questioned and stated that the student approached him and asked if he could assist her in getting back into her building, to which he responded that he could not before asking someone to contact the police. The student was returned safely to her room in O’Connor Hall of Dickinson Community.

Students fight at Nite Owl

SATURDAY, Feb. 4, 3:36 a.m. — Officers were contacted with a report of disorderly conduct, Bush said. The caller, a Dining Services employee, said that two students had gotten into a physical altercation near the cash register while purchasing food at Nite Owl. Responding officers did not see any fight upon arriving to the dining hall, but employees said that two male students had been purchasing food at the register when they began to fight each other and loudly call each other “pussies.” A Sodexo employee restrained both students and asked them to leave the dining hall. The employee said the two appeared to be friends and continued to hug each other between bouts of fighting.

Students locked in dorm room

SATURDAY, Feb. 4, 11:45 a.m. — UPD dispatch received a call reporting two students were stuck inside their dorm room, Bush said. Officers responded to Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods where an Assistant Residential Coordinator told him that two students had slipped a piece of paper under their door that read, “Help, we are stuck in our room and the door won’t open.” The officer attempted to enter the room using his universal key, but the door still would not budge. The officer asked the students to pull on the door as he pushed from the outside and the door eventually splintered open as the broken bolt fell to the ground. Significant damage was observed near the exterior of the door which likely led to the door not opening. The officer interviewed other residents of the hall and no one said they saw anyone tampering with the door. The students, one 23-year-old and one 20-year-old male, said they got home at 11:20 p.m. and did not hear anyone hitting their door at night. The investigation is still open.