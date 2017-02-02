The Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) announced that comedian Natasha Leggero will be coming to campus.

Leggero can be seen on Comedy Central’s “Another Period,” as well as multiple “Comedy Central Roasts.”

The writer and actress has also worked on a satire version of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” titled “Burning Love” alongside Kristen Bell, Michael Ian Black and Ben Stiller.

Leggero will be performing on Feb. 18 in the Anderson Center’s Chamber Hall.

The show will start at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The SAPB will be selling tickets from noon to 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 17. Tickets will also be sold online.