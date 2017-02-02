Black Student Union plans array of events for February

Katherine Scott/Pipe Dream Photographer Jordan White, a senior majoring in sociology, speaks at the annual Black History Month kickoff event Wednesday evening. The event included talks from members of the Black Student Union, a raffle and a dance performance from the Uyai Nnua dancers. Close

Students and faculty gathered at the annual Black History Month kickoff event on Wednesday evening, to celebrate the beginning of a month of special programming from Binghamton University’s Black Student Union (BSU).

The event included talks from members of BSU, a raffle and a dance performance from the Uyai Nnua Dance Ensemble. BSU has planned programming for the entirety of February, including a poetry jam, a potluck and other events. During the kickoff, BSU revealed India Arie as the month’s keynote speaker.

Arie is a singer- songwriter and 21-time Grammy nominee, having sold over 10 million records worldwide. She has won four Grammy Awards, including one for Best R&B Album for her 2002 album “Voyage to India.” Her presentation is set for Feb. 17 at 6 p.m.

Some of the events planned for the month involve collaborations between BSU and multicultural groups such as the Latin American Student Union, the Caribbean Student Association, the BU Gospel Choir, the Multicultural Resource Center and SHADES.

All of the events follow a theme that is predetermined by BSU. This year, the theme is “carefree and unapologetic blackness.” Monet Schultz, a junior majoring in sociology, is the vice president of BSU. Schultz said that this year’s theme highlights the diversity present within the black community.

“When I say ‘unapologetic blackness,’ I mean expressing your blackness however you see fit,” Schultz said. “Black people come in all shades, shapes, sizes, genders, orientations and religions. We are not monolithic.”

Jay’Quan Carson, a BSU intern and an undeclared freshman, said that he thought that the monthlong series of events was needed at the University.

“BU is a predominantly white institution,” Carson said. “A lot of people come to BU in a bubble and some of them try to stay in that bubble, so Black History Month is there to remind them of our history.”

Mmekom Udosen, a junior double-majoring in Africana studies and integrative neuroscience, said that the events planned throughout Black History Month allow her to support her community.

“It’s a way for African Americans to express ourselves and share our culture, heritage and history with others,” Udosen said. “I think it’s important for us to recognize people of all races on campus.”

The students at the kickoff said they were excited for the multitude of events planned for the month. Amenzesiofo Uzamere, a first-year graduate student studying chemistry, said that this was her fifth year attending the kickoff.

“In light of a lot of things that have happened in the last few years, it’s important for us to come together and celebrate our similarities and differences,” Uzamere said.

Wesley Dyer, a senior majoring in biology, said that he hoped the month’s events would be empowering.

“I think it’s important for black people to learn about black people,” Dyer said. “There is strength in numbers.”

As the kickoff began, Schultz addressed the attendees and promised that the month ahead would be fun, educational and uplifting.

“These events will not only showcase our blackness,” Schultz said. “[They] will teach us to embrace it in ways we may not have known before.”