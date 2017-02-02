University statement discourages international travel, offers support

On Jan. 27, President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travel from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia. Reactions erupted almost immediately, with the effects of this ban being seen nationwide.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger issued a statement on Jan. 29, recognizing the implications that Trump’s political action was having and would have on the campus community. BU is home to over 3,000 international students in a variety of undergraduate and graduate programs, many of whom are from countries directly affected by the ban.

Mahdi Farahikia, an Iranian fourth-year Ph.D. candidate studying mechanical engineering, said that the executive order left him and those around him at a loss for what to do.

“Everyone kept telling me not to worry when I said I didn’t feel comfortable about what [Trump] was promoting in his campaign,” Farahikia said. “People said, ‘no, he’s not going to win. The polls were saying he was not going to win. But he did, and then one day I just turned the news on and here we are.”

Farahikia also explained that his plans for the coming months had been derailed. Originally he had intended to graduate in May, but he has decided to continue his education and defer any major changes.

“It has raised concerns for me, like finding a job and applying for a new visa,” Farahikia said. “It is challenging whether I want to reunite with my parents at some point.”

Stenger suggested that international students from the seven countries refrain from traveling internationally, at least for the time being. He also affirmed the University’s pledge to assist all of its students.

“Binghamton University remains committed to the continued success of all of our students, regardless of religious belief, country of birth or citizenship, and we are here to provide all students and faculty with support through this difficult time,” the statement read.

Farahikia said that he had not seen his family in six years, and that the ban left him uncertain of when they would be reunited.

“It’s concerning for them and for me too, but there’s nothing to do,” Farahikia said. “If I keep saying things are bad here, they will get concerned. I’d rather just not bring it up.”

Farahikia also added that many people in the United States underestimate the vetting process for visa applicants. For him, obtaining a visa took 2 1/2 months, but for others, the process can stretch months longer.

Stressing the work that many international students do, Farahikia said that research and business can be harmed by both travel bans and what he viewed as permanent potential issues like deportation.

“We come here to work in the labs, produce papers and do research,” Farahikia said. “It needs to be conveyed to the [U.S.] president that this is hurting American universities and industries.”

Farahikia said that the current administration misinterprets foreign individuals’ roles in the United States’ employment issues, and that contrary to what some think, it is more difficult to find a job as an international student than as a citizen.

“When they hire an international [student], they have to sponsor a visa,” Farahikia said. “That costs the company money and can take a long time, depending on where you’re from. Some companies don’t want to go through the process.”

Another Ph.D. candidate, who wished to remain anonymous, was also directly affected by the ban. He said that being limited from seeing his family was traumatic.

“You need family members with yourself,” he said. “I came to the [United States], and I was thinking that for the first two years I can go visit my family in Iran with my visa, and after two years my parents can come here. When this happened, everything changed.”

Before the order had been signed, his family had been planning a trip to visit him in the United States. Now, he is unsure when he will get to see his family next.

He also added that the current political climate made him question why he chose to study in the United States in the first place. Originally, his plan had been to stay in the United States after graduation and work here. But recently, he has been second-guessing that choice.

“Now, I am thinking about going back to Iran,” he said. “When I came here, we were saying that the government in the [United States] should be better than Iran. Iran … the government is not good. But when I came here, it is the same. I really like the American people. They are very nice, but the government is doing terrible things.”