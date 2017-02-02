Students get locked out of residence hall

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 1:22 a.m. — Officers responded to a report of three individuals pounding on the entrance door to Digman Hall of Dickinson Community, said Investigator Patrick Reilly of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. On the scene, officers observed two males and one female in the vestibule of the building. The individuals were all students at BU and said that they all lived in the building. They explained that they had been banging on the doors and windows of the entry because all of them had misplaced their student IDs and they needed somebody to let them into the building. Officers advised them to call the resident assistant on duty if they were locked out of the building in the future.

Marijuana paraphernalia found in Hillside Community room

MONDAY, Jan. 30, 9:42 a.m. — Residential Life staff contacted the police after finding drug paraphernalia during a fire safety inspection in Saratoga Hall of Hillside Community, Reilly said. The ResLife staff explained that upon entering the room, they noticed drug paraphernalia as well as a strong odor of marijuana. Officers responded to the call and confirmed the presence of paraphernalia, as well as a prescription bottle with a sizable amount of a leafy, green substance. Officers determined that the contents of the prescription bottle were marijuana. The resident, a 20-year-old female, then returned to her room. Officers stated that she was very cooperative and polite, and she claimed ownership of all of the contents of the room. She was issued a ticket and will appear in Vestal Town Court.

Food stolen from graduate student lounge

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 11:35 a.m. — Three females contacted police after discovering that some of their food had been stolen from the University Downtown Center, Reilly said. The victims stated that they had placed their lunches in the refrigerator of the graduate student lounge in the morning, and upon returning to the lounge later in the day, found that some of their food had been taken. The victims stated that the missing items included one bag of mixed nuts, hummus, a variety of raw vegetables, crackers, a salad and a yogurt. The total value of the missing items was $20. The victims stated that they wanted to make a police report of the incident in case it happened again. They also stated that they will discuss the matter with the department chair to determine what measures can be taken to prevent this from happening in the future.

Student calls police after ex-boyfriend trespasses in College-in-the-Woods dorm

TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 3:30 p.m. — A 19-year-old female contacted police from her room in Mohawk Hall of College-in-the-Woods to report harassment, Reilly said. The victim stated that her ex-boyfriend, a 22-year-old male, was standing in the hallway outside of her room with flowers and chocolate, and was trying to get her to open the door. The victim gave officers the name of the suspect and said that he did not live on campus. She also said that she did not want to talk to him and wanted him to stay away from her dorm. When officers responded to the call, the suspect was no longer standing in the hallway. However, an officer was able to contact him by phone and explain that the victim did not want any contact with him. The officer also advised the suspect that by accessing a dorm he did not live in, without the invitation or permission of somebody who did live in the dorm, he was trespassing. The suspect agreed to stay off campus and not contact the victim.