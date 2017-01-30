Ying Wu, '14, stresses taking advantage of resources after college

Ying Wu, a Binghamton University alumna and Goldman Sachs analyst, shared her experience as an international student transitioning from college to the workforce to a crowd of BU students on Friday afternoon.

The Cool Connections, Hot Alumni talk was arranged as part of the International Student Career Success Boot Camp, a weeklong series of programs designed to assist international students with professional development. The event was sponsored by the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development and Harpur Edge.

Wu was born in China and came to BU as an international student. She graduated from BU in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, and during her time at the University, she served as the president of the International Connection club, an orientation adviser and an academic tutor.

After interning at Goldman Sachs, Wu took on a full-time job there as a margins and collateral analyst, which involves helping assess financial risk and moving collateral, or money used as security for a loan, for clients.

Paul Deamer, an employer and alumni outreach consultant at the Fleishman Center, said that the programs held throughout the week help international students navigate the U.S. job market. Other events included workshops on résumé building, networking and interviewing.

“There are fewer employers who will hire international students because they require visa sponsorship,” Deamer said.

During the talk, Wu spoke about the challenges that international students face, especially when trying to find jobs. However, she also spoke about the advantages that international students have over their domestic peers, such as being bilingual.

“I was an international student and I completely understand how hard it can be to get hired,” Wu said. “When you think about being an international student, do not think about it as a disadvantage. Just the fact that you are studying in the United States and learning a new language is a strength.”

Wu also discussed the difficult transition that many graduates face after school when they must adjust to working a full-time job. She stated that this transition is even harder for international students due to cultural barriers.

“In college, you can pick and choose what classes you want to go to or what emails you answer, but at work you do not have these choices,” Wu said. “After you get a job, it requires a lot of communication skills, and that can be hard for international students. There are still jokes my coworkers make that I do not fully understand.”

Nevertheless, Wu encouraged students to take advantage of the resources available to them. She said this talk was an opportunity for students to gain a perspective of what it means to be an international student in the job market.

“When I graduated, I expected that I would be going back to China to work,” Wu said. “Instead, I now work in New York. People were there as a resource to me while I was in college, and I want to do the same for students at this talk.”

Students at the program said they were inspired by Wu’s story. Shujing Cui, a senior majoring in actuarial science, is also an international student from China, and said that she gained a lot from listening to Wu.

“I got good information about how to apply for internships and jobs as an international student, and I gained some interview skills,” Cui said. “I feel confident now.”