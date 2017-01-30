Unknown male reported sleeping in Susquehanna suite

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 5:02 a.m. — Patrols responded to Glenwood Hall of Susquehanna Community for a report of an unknown male sleeping in a suite, said Investigator Dennis Bush of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. The victim, a 20-year-old female, contacted UPD concerning a trespasser who had entered her common room and fell asleep. Although the suspect, a 19-year-old male, had left the hall prior to the responders’ arrival, the patrol was able to locate and identify him walking toward Parking Lot M. According to UPD, the male appeared to be intoxicated. Also, he was unable to answer any of the officers’ questions. Harpur’s Ferry was dispatched to the location to take the suspect to the hospital. The victim did not want to pursue criminal charges against the male.

Wallet stolen in Appalachian Collegiate Center

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2:26 p.m. — UPD was contacted in regard to a larceny involving a stolen wallet from Appalachian Collegiate Center, Bush said. The victim, a 51-year-old male, claimed that someone had stolen his black leather wallet out of his coat pocket from the locker room. The unknown suspect allegedly laid out the victim’s credit cards, IDs and driver’s license all over the floor. There was no cash in his wallet when it was stolen. The investigation is ongoing and the victim chose Student Conduct and human resources action if the perpetrator is found.

Stray cat found on campus

SATURDAY, Jan. 28, 7:59 p.m. — UPD’s community response team responded to Old Digman Hall of Old Dickinson Community for a report of a domestic cat outside of the building, Bush said. Five minutes after the initial sighting, the responders received another call from Onondaga Hall of College-in-the-Woods from a resident who had taken the animal into her suite. The reporter claimed that she was walking by Old Digman Hall when the cat approached her and was very friendly. Fearing that the cat, who was later named Chuckster, would get hit by a car, the resident housed the animal until the community response team arrived to Onondaga Hall. All owners of emotional support animals on campus were then contacted to see if any owner had lost this cat, but the results were negative. An officer later transported Chuckster to Every Dog’s Dream Adoption Center where they will hold on to her until she is claimed or adopted.

Cash and goods stolen from Dickinson dorm

SUNDAY, Jan. 29, 10:15 a.m. — Responders dispatched to Digman Hall of Dickinson Community for a theft report of missing items, Bush said. The victims, two 19-year-old males, reported that they were missing two Ray-Ban sunglasses (valued at $220 and $150), $20 in cash from a wallet and $100 in cash from a satchel. The items were stolen during the previous morning between 4:30 and 9:45, when both victims were asleep with their suite door unlocked. The victims originally chose criminal prosecution if the perpetrator was found. After reviewing video footage of the floor later in the day, the victims were able to identify the suspect, a 19-year-old male. The footage revealed the suspect, in an apparently intoxicated state, roaming the hall and moving in and out of doorways sometimes appearing with items he was not originally holding. The victims chose to refer him to Student Conduct instead of seeking criminal charges. All of the missing items were returned.