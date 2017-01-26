Office of International Education and Global Initiatives sponsors Education Abroad Fair to advertise 1,000+ programs available to BU students

Klara Ruskino/Contributing Photographer Will Tregidga of the International Division of the University of Otago speaks to a student about study abroad possibilities. Close

The Binghamton University Office of International Education and Global Initiatives held its second spring Education Abroad Fair on Monday to inform students about various international study opportunities offered through the University and the SUNY system.

The event, held in the Old University Union, aimed to inform students about the 50 BU-sponsored programs, as well as over 1,000 SUNY programs. There were also stations that focused on other matters concerning studying internationally, such as scholarship opportunities and the University’s global studies minor, which requires students to study abroad. The Education Abroad Fair has been held in the fall for over a decade, but last year the Office of International Education and Global Initiatives added this event in the spring semester as a way to advertise its summer and fall semester programs.

Students that had already been on the trips tabled for their particular program to answer potential questions students had. Allana Benton, a senior majoring in English, spent one semester in Florence, Italy and tabled for the BU-sponsored program there.

“I spent the fall semester in Florence, Italy and I loved it,” Benton said. “Now, I just wanted to share my information with everyone. Studying abroad pushed me to get to know myself better, try fun, new adventures and be more open to meeting people.”

Brendan Burns, a sophomore majoring in political science, spent three weeks of his summer in Peru through a University program, and said that he wanted to share his experience with other students as a way to encourage them to travel, especially since the fair was where Burns figured out where he wanted to go.

“I wanted to study abroad because it sounded like such an awesome time, but I didn’t know where to start,” Burns said. “This event is where I actually found out about the Peru program and was able to get involved. I think this helps students to see all their different options and explore a little bit.”

Advisers in the Office of International Education and Global Initiatives, such as Nicole Humphrey, a BU study abroad coordinator, said she believes that the fair allows students to be exposed to a wider selection of locations to study abroad in.

“Sometimes students are not aware of all the different options that are out there,” Humphrey said. “There can be a kind of a mindset of what study abroad or education abroad means. Students see photos online of people just going to Spain or Italy, which are great locations, but there’s so much more out there than just that. Here, students can see all of the different programs that are available so they can realize all the different possibilities.”

The event allowed students who want to study internationally, like Robyn Lippa, a sophomore majoring in mathematics, narrow down exactly what they want out of their experience and to ask specific questions.

“I am unsure of what kind of program I want and where I would want to go,” Lippa said. “I have a general idea, but by coming here, I can better figure it out and see how I can actually get there.”

Kerry Stamp, the associate director for education abroad, said that this event can help introduce students to the SUNY system’s international learning options while encouraging them to experience it for themselves.

“When students are just walking around, something will often catch their eye,” Stamp said. “They will tell me that they did not know a certain program was available and how it would be perfect for them. The fair is a really great opportunity for students who are just getting started to explore what is out there.”