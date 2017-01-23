Speakers included County Executive Jason Garnar and City Councilman Conrad Taylor

Kevin Sussy/Photography Editor Saba Siddiqui with the Islamic Organization of the Southern Tier speaking at the Women's March on Binghamton Close

Thousands of marchers descended on Downtown Binghamton on Saturday to take part in the Women’s March on Binghamton.

The event, which was part of a global movement that brought together millions of protesters worldwide, attracted a diverse crowd that was composed of both students and residents. Many participants also brought their young children, particularly their daughters.

The Citizen Action of New York’s Southern Tier chapter was largely responsible for the organization of the protest. They were joined by a multitude of Binghamton-area businesses and nonprofits in promoting the event, which took aim at President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric that protesters claim are harmful and inappropriate.

Karen Mess, a resident of Binghamton, said she attended the march in order to make her voice heard and to unite with other women who share her opinions.

“It is important to show solidarity,” Mess said. “Issues like climate change and women’s rights are very important to us. It’s about uniting rather than dividing.”

Another Binghamton resident, Dawn Merrill, said she is worried that Trump’s policies may prove to be regressive for women in the workplace.

“I first started to work in the ’50s,” Merrill said, “and that is not a time we want to go back to.”

Once the march reached the Broome County Courthouse, speakers from different organizations and businesses took to the podium in front of the crowd. Jeff Kahn, the owner of Cyber Cafe West was among one of the speakers.

“I’m not going to stand here and put our new president down,” Kahn said. “I’m simply calling him a rich, selfish bully, and I think that this is something that even his most fervent supporters would agree with.”



Kevin Sussy/Photography Editor

Donna Lupardo, Binghamton’s representative in the New York State Assembly, urged women to become more involved in politics as candidates, not just voters.

“In Broome County, only two women are serving on the county legislature and only one woman is on the City Council,” Lupardo said. “This is our next challenge. In order for there to be policies that protect women, we need more women to step up.”

Before the march, some participants expressed concern that the large influx of people would be too much for the Downtown Binghamton sidewalks.

The march organizers did secure a permit prior to the event, but this permit only allowed the marchers to proceed along the sidewalk on Court Street and gather on the courthouse lawn. If the protest required street closure, organizers may have been responsible for some of the costs of policing the event.

Despite the police’s intent to keep the streets open, the unexpectedly large crowd resulted in some traffic redirection near the intersection of Hawley, Water and Court streets.

“We, at Citizen’s Action, were amazed at the peaceful turnout,” said Charlotte Kennedy, a Citizen Action committee chair and event organizer. “We are especially appreciative of all the citizens that chose to let their voices be heard. We encourage everyone to continue what we, as citizens, have started.”

According to Kennedy, the event occurred without any major incidents. Very few Trump supporters or counterprotesters were reported, and there was no trouble with the police.

Fifty miles away, the Women’s March on Ithaca attracted over 10,000 participants, according to marchers and local police.

Jeanette H., a lifelong Binghamton resident who refrained from sharing her full last name, said that she is opposed to and offended by the rhetoric of Trump.

“Is there any doubt why I’m here today?” she said. “I am here because of the president’s marriage with [Vladimir] Putin and because of the derogatory things he has said against his enemies. I am embarrassed.”

Click here to see Pipe Dream’s Facebook Live stream of the Women’s March on Binghamton

Click here to see Pipe Dream’s coverage of the Women’s March on Washington