Moved Around

SUNDAY, Jan. 15, 6:04 p.m. — A 22-year-old female contacted police to report a burglary from her room in Darien Hall of Hillside Community, said Investigator Robert Meddleton of Binghamton’s New York State University Police. The female stated that she was assigned a new room in Darien Hall prior to the holiday break, and that she had moved her belongings into the room before she went home. When she returned from break, she discovered that her belongings were gone. The victim said that she was missing many items, including a pair of Nike sneakers, a textbook and bedsheets. The total value of the missing items was approximately $500. Officers examined the room, but did not find signs of a forced entry. The case is still under investigation.

Order Up

MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2:23 p.m. — Officers responded to a criminal trespass call in Windham Hall of Mountainview College, Meddleton said. A Residential Life staff member called police after noticing a man who was handing out restaurant flyers in the building. The staff member asked the man to leave, but he refused. Police located the suspect, a 52-year-old male, and explained that he was trespassing. The suspect agreed to leave the building and officers waited with him while he contacted a friend to give him a ride.

Well That Sucks

MONDAY Jan. 16, 4:28 p.m. — Officers received a report of a hit-and-run regarding an accident in Parking Lot M1, Meddleton said. The victim, a 19-year-old female, stated that she had parked her car in the lot overnight. When she went to move the car the following morning, she found that someone had hit her car and damaged the rear tailgate. The molding around the tailgate was cracked and broken. There are currently no suspects, and the case is still under investigation.

Winter Breaking

MONDAY, Jan. 16, 10:39 p.m. — Officers were contacted by a member of ResLife staff in Saratoga Hall of Hillside Community who reported damage to furniture in an apartment, Meddleton said. The staff member stated that when new residents moved into the apartment following the holiday break, they noticed that there was damage to a chair and desk in the apartment, which were both falling apart. In addition, the residents stated that the right side of the coffee table’s shelf was completely broken. Officers spoke with the resident who had previously lived in the apartment, who claimed that the furniture was not in that condition when she left. Approximately $130 in damage was caused to the apartment. The case is still under investigation.