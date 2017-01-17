William Dunn was known for his academic approach to policing

William “Bill” Dunn, a former assistant police chief for Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD), was awarded the University Medal, the highest honor Binghamton University can give, by BU President Harvey Stenger.

Dunn retired in 2010 after working for UPD since 1974. Within his 36-year career with UPD, he served as an officer, chief officer and assistant police chief. For the majority of his career his responsibilities were primarily administrative, and included writing and overseeing policies, managing personnel and training officers.

The medal ceremony, held on Thursday, Jan. 5, was part of the fifth annual NYS College and University Emergency Management Workshop. The two-day workshop was created and hosted by BU’s emergency management program, which Dunn was integral to creating during his time with UPD.

The director of emergency management, Dave Hubeny, worked alongside Dunn for many years. According to him, emergency management used to be only an aspect of the police department, but Dunn worked to create a position within UPD dealing specifically with emergency management, the first program of its kind within the SUNY system.

“He recognized the need and value of the position,” Hubeny said. “He brought all the best research and trends into our policies and training.”

Aside from his administrative work, Dunn was active on campus as a member of the Harpur’s Ferry Board of Directors, the Transportation and Parking Services and the Service Tradition Awards Recognition program on campus, which works to recognize exceptional employees.

Hubeny said every policy went through Dunn before getting approved during his time on campus, and as a result he was seen as the police department’s “academic.” One of Dunn’s contributions was helping to switch the department from the university law enforcement division to a full police department. Officers were no longer “peace officers” but instead “police officers,” granting them more authority.

“Receiving the Award–I was stunned,” Dunn wrote in an email. “I greatly appreciate being nominated for it and am honored that I received it! I feel that I have been rewarded for my sleepless nights and endless, probing thoughts about how to better solve a problem dealing with the challenge of the University environment.”

Dunn was an important mentor figure for current Chief of Police, Timothy Faughnan, who worked with him for 28 years, 15 of which he reported directly to him. Faughnan said that Dunn being an intellectual means even more in the police setting, and made for a combination that best served people at BU.

“He was the fatherly type; if he saw me struggling in some aspect of my job, he would pull me aside and give me advice,” Faughnan said. “He would not just be the boss, but be the mentor and that’s very valuable. He helped me get to where I am and he didn’t have to.”

Faughnan said Dunn’s impact was so great because he had a vision for the future — the emergency management position — and that vision continues to be implemented and expanded today.

“He was someone who was very deserving of the award and we’re all happy that he received it,” Hubeny said.

Dunn taught criminal justice at Broome Community College for a few years after leaving BU, but is now fully retired.