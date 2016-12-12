Tremayne Stewart designs frame that syncs with photos on Google Drive

For those looking to share photos while conserving shelf space, a Binghamton University student has created a cloud-connected picture frame that can do exactly that.

Tremayne Stewart, a first-year graduate student studying computer engineering, founded SharedMemories, a cloud-connected picture frame that has the ability to display a variety of photos through a tablet-like monitor fixed to look like a picture frame.

Stewart said the idea came to him during his visit to his grandfather in Jamaica. Walking through his grandfather’s living room and looking at the various photos on the shelf, Stewart thought about if there was a way to display these photos that would not take up as much shelf space, yet would also be simple enough for his grandfather to use. The idea took off a month later when he was wondering what he could give his relatives for the holidays, and he soon got to work.

“My grandfather had a wall full of picture frames that he just kept adding to over time,” Stewart said. “I thought, wouldn’t it be cool if I could send him photos that he wouldn’t have to find room for on his wall?”

On Black Friday, Stewart picked up several picture frames as well as Kindle Fire tablets to create his product. He then stripped the tablets of some of their functions to re-engineer them and connect them with an application he wrote to specifically connect the tablets with Google Drive and display photos on the monitor. The device’s connection with Google Drive is what he claims makes his product simple and easy to use.

“The tablets that I have are rooted and stripped down of a lot of things,” Stewart said. “It was then repurposed to work in a more back-end type of way. The way the product works is that I link each tablet to Google Drive, which has access to one’s photos. I then supply the user with a username and password and once they sign in, the tablet shares their photos on display. They can then further share photos with who they want to share it with and create a custom drive in which their friends and family can simply upload photos which would then be automatically displayed on the tablet.”

On Cyber Monday, Stewart shared his product description via Facebook and listed them for $80 each. Within five to seven hours, Stewart received $560 in payment for the product from friends, BU graduate students and others who heard of the product through word-of-mouth. So far, Stewart has sold 10 devices and expects more inquires to come.

“At the end of the day, I just made this product for my grandpa, but people keep showing interest,” Stewart said. “So as long as the demand keeps coming in, I’ll keep with it.”

Shannon Van Loan, ‘16, said she was interested in the product when she saw it on Facebook, and purchased one for her family.

“I saw him post about his idea and was intrigued,” Van Loan wrote in an email. “My parents are moving soon with my grandmother who doesn’t even have a cell phone. I figured the product would be a really cool way to keep them all updated on mine and my sisters lives!”

Kimberly Jaussi, associate professor of organizational behavior and leadership, expressed her excitement of the innovative and entrepreneurial ambition she sees happening here at BU.

“Students here at Binghamton are starting incredible new businesses and creating very innovative products,” Jaussi wrote in an email. “It’s a wonderfully exciting and energizing time to watch these ideas sprout and grow into viable market products and services.”