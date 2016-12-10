Evan Cole Close

Quarterback

Start:

Matthew Stafford (DET): Coming off an impressive performance against the Saints, Stafford has a great chance to keep it rolling against an injury-plagued Bears defense.

Philip Rivers (SD): Rivers has been airing it out regardless of the score and has a phenomenal matchup in the Panthers.

Sit:

Marcus Mariota (TEN): Mariota has been on fire this year, but faces a very stingy Broncos defense. His offense won’t reach its typical ceiling this week.

If you’re desperate:

Andy Dalton (CIN): Dalton has a fantastic matchup in the Browns, and even without A.J. Green, his receiving corps should have little trouble getting open downfield.

Running back

Start:

Jeremy Hill (CIN): Since Giovani Bernard was ruled out for the season, Hill has only put up pedestrian numbers even as the lead back. His floor is still very high and has loads of upside against the lowly Browns.

Frank Gore (IND): Gore has struggled to produce start-worthy numbers of late, but has a very encouraging matchup in the Texans, whose defense isn’t nearly as effective without J.J. Watt.

Sit:

Carlos Hyde (SF): Hyde has a tough matchup in the Jets this week and won’t see much running room against a tough front seven.

If you’re desperate:

Jerick McKinnon (MIN): McKinnon has a very low ceiling, but his floor has been relatively stable in recent weeks. An easier matchup against the Jaguars gives him more upside than usual.

Wide receiver

Start:

Kenny Britt (LA): Britt has quietly been a consistent producer, and has a great matchup in the Falcons. He should get plenty of targets in what is expected to be a high-scoring game.

Davante Adams (GB): Adams had a tough time producing in the snow last week, but now faces a banged-up Seahawks defense in what should be more favorable weather conditions.

Sit:

Kelvin Benjamin (CAR): The Panthers’ offense has been disastrous, and Benjamin can’t be trusted without the amount of quality targets he normally receives.

If you’re desperate:

Desean Jackson (WAS): Jackson faces his former team here, and has a strong chance of beating a very burnable Eagles defense.

Tight end

Start:

Cameron Brate (TB): Brate is quietly getting tons of targets from Jameis Winston, and should continue to be the Buccaneers’ second receiving option this Sunday.

Zach Ertz (PHI): Ertz is finally starting to produce consistently and is the only real receiving threat on a weak Eagles offense.

Sit:

Eric Ebron (DET): Ebron has found this zone just once this season and his yardage has been very inconsistent. There are options with higher floors and ceilings this week.

If you’re desperate:

Ladarius Green (PIT): Green had a breakout performance last week and could keep it up this week as the Bills will prioritize shutting down the Steelers’ top options.