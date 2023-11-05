After a ceremony in Binghamton University’s University Union, the new Torah was carried outside, down East Drive and past Newing College, surrounded by the local and University Jewish community.

The celebration featured religious leaders, student speakers and Binghamton University administrators, including President Harvey Stenger and Brian Rose, the vice president for student affairs.

The Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University led a celebration last Sunday to ceremoniously induct a new Torah scroll.

Beginning at noon in the University Union, the event featured religious leaders, student speakers and University President Harvey Stenger. After speeches and prayer, the Torah scroll was carried outside, down East Drive and past Newing College to the Chabad Center on Murray Hill Road. Members of the local and University Jewish community surrounded it, singing and dancing.

Rabbi Levi Slonim, the director of development at Chabad, expanded on the celebration’s importance for the University’s Jewish community.

“This celebration of completing a Torah gives us an opportunity to celebrate, [and] to come together as a community, especially in these difficult times for our community with everything that’s going on in Israel,” Slonim said. “It helps us come together and [serves] as a strong reminder of what is most important to us.”

The Torah, composed of the first five books in the Hebrew Bible, is the most sacred document in Judaism. Slonim said that every Torah is written and copied from an unbroken chain of scrolls going back to the original Torah given from God to the Jewish people, which Moses originally transcribed. He added that as the word of God, the Torah is the source of practitioners of Judaism’s moral compasses, advising how to live a meaningful and purposeful life.

A scribe responsible for writing the Torah must transcribe 304,805 Hebrew letters without a single mistake, which would invalidate the entire text.

The Torah was written by the family of Rabbi Yisroel Ohana, who directs programming and engagement with Chabad alongside his wife Goldie. He said that the celebration unified the Jewish community on campus.

“Sixty-six years ago, my grandfather made a heroic decision to immigrate his family from Morocco to the Kfar Chabad village in Israel following a deadly terrorist attack,” Ohana wrote. “Thanks to his perseverance and dedication to his Jewish values, I am here today serving as a Rabbi at [BU]. The induction of this Torah scroll dedicated to his memory in this challenging time for our community serves as an inspiration for all to stay true to our values and tradition even in the face of challenging times.”

Stenger reiterated his continued support of the Jewish community.

“You all have the strength to overcome fear, but you don’t have it inside your own self, it’s in others,” Stenger said. “It’s the others you’re with today, and that’s the great thing about [BU] — the community that we have. The group that we have in this room, the group that you have at [Shabbat] dinner on Friday nights. The group that you have when you walk across campus and you see each other, you know each other. You’ve got each others’ back, and I just want to say that I’ve got your back as well.”

Slonim expressed gratitude to Stenger and other University administrators, who he said were sensitive and accommodating to the needs of the Jewish community on campus.

After the procession arrived at the Chabad center, students and community members celebrated the new Torah with Hakafot dancing and a festive meal.

Evan Wortman, Chabad’s vice president and a junior majoring in computer engineering, described the celebration as a show of unity.

“The event was very transformative and eye-opening,” Wortman wrote. “It allowed me to truly see how strong the Jewish community is when we are united and stand together. It was also a beautiful showcase of us openly showing our Jewish pride. Its significance is undeniably enormous, as it demonstrates that no matter the circumstances, we as Jews will stand strong together, united as one.”