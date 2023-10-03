Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the ousted speaker, made several concessions to right-wing critics to secure his post in January, including allowing just one member to force a vote on his removal.

In a victory for the speaker's right-wing critics, the House of Representatives voted 216-210 to "vacate the chair," the first time in history that the procedural motion has succeeded.

The House of Representatives voted today to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the speakership.

The vote was initiated through a resolution to vacate the chair, or a “motion-to-vacate,” filed by Rep. Matt Gaetz, a far-right Republican from Florida and one of McCarthy’s chief antagonists. Tuesday’s vote reflects the first time in history that a House speaker has been removed from office. Rep. Patrick McHenry, a Republican from North Carolina and a McCarthy ally, was appointed speaker pro tempore, the temporary presiding officer.

Present House Democrats, led by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries ‘92, voted unanimously to remove McCarthy, aligning with eight Republicans. McCarthy, who won the speakership in January on 15 ballots, commanded a slim House majority. He has drawn criticism for the concessions he made to his party’s right wing, including allowing just one member to force a vote to remove him.

Rep. Marc Molinaro, whose district includes the Southern Tier, expressed disapproval at removing the speaker yesterday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have neither the patience nor tolerance for this pseudo-psycho-political game,” Molinaro wrote. “I came here to govern, and I support [McCarthy].”

This is a developing story and will be updated.