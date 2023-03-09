Out of the 92 listed business schools, both public and private, School of Management ranked 26th overall.

For the second year in a row, SOM has ranked in the top 10 in the fully public business school rankings by Poets & Quants, up one spot from 2022.

Binghamton University’s School of Management (SOM) has been ranked a top-10 business school among fully public institutions.

In a new ranking published by Poets & Quants, a leading website for business education news, SOM ranked 26th overall out of 92 schools. This marks the second consecutive year SOM has ranked in the top 10 for fully public business school rankings, up one spot since 2022. The ranking was determined by a number of factors, including academic experience, admissions standards and career outcomes.

Out of the schools provided, SOM ranked in the top half for all individual rankings, which were an analysis of school performance and student quality and diversity, including 29th for academic standards and 16th for admissions standards.

Shelley Dionne, dean of SOM, shared her views on the ranking, emphasizing the effort that the faculty and students put into their work.

“Achieving this top-10 rating for a second year in a row is definitely aligned with our pursuit of excellence,” Dionne wrote in an email. “Our faculty and students live each day in the form of advanced analytics in most coursework, challenging case competitions and projects and engaging in SOM student organizations seeking to prepare students for future leadership positions.”

The success of SOM does not entail just the one school, as Dionne asserted that the entire University can celebrate its achievement.

“There are many, many outstanding programs across [Harpur College of Arts and Sciences, Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science, College of Community and Public Affairs, Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences and the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences], and SOM benefits from the strong reputation that all of these schools have developed,” Dionne wrote. “We’re happy SOM can contribute to the overall excellence of [BU].”

Among this year’s rankings, Poets & Quants also named Subimal Chatterjee, a distinguished teaching professor of marketing, a top-50 undergraduate business professor. Chatterjee, who has taught at SOM since 1997, expressed gratitude toward the ranking and reflected on progress the school has made since its beginning.

“We were so low on the rankings that we probably didn’t even register in the top 100 or 150,” Chatterjee said. “And then, we started looking at the various classes we taught, how to introduce the latest techniques and how to get our best instructors into the big classes, where we would make a difference for most people.”

Since its founding 53 years ago, SOM has continued to rise through the ranks. A longtime faculty member, Chatterjee emphasized that this climb is due to one consistent factor.

“The quality of the students, that’s one thing constant,” Chatterjee said. “Over the last 25 years — the bright students, their energy, their willingness to learn. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this spectacular journey.”

Students within SOM shared their own perspectives regarding their school’s rankings rise. Mengqi Yu, a senior majoring in accounting, emphasized the potential opportunities the ranking may bring to SOM, while also crediting the work ethic found in its students.

“This rating helps us be an outstanding selection for potential employers, like accounting firms and investment banking, so it’s good,” Yu said. “We try to be a better business school, maintain a competitive environment and everyone in SOM studies and works so hard that it encourages me to work harder for my future career as well.”

Mahima Bhandari, a sophomore majoring in accounting and a PricewaterhouseCoopers Scholar (PWC), highlighted the opportunities that SOM gave her.

“SOM’s ranking in the top 10 reinforces my decision to choose [BU’s SOM],” Bhandari said. “As a PWC Scholar, I like that SOM has many courses and resources that include resume workshops, mock interviews and willing mentors that have helped me and my peers secure summer internships.”