"Lift Every Voice: Thriving in Black Joy" saw attendees participate in discussions and demonstrations about Black solidarity.

In celebration of the holiday, BSU held a collaborative event, “Lift Every Voice: Thriving in Black Joy,” on Nov. 7 in the Mandela Room. Attendees were asked to wear all black, as the theme of the event was unification, and the chairs were all organized into one large circle to aid in the feeling of connectedness, according to Taylor Chance, BSU’s political correspondent and a sophomore majoring in biochemistry.

The event was held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and began with several of BU’s Black organizations tabling and promoting their clubs’ missions. The event’s program then commenced, with several performances followed by a discussion. During the discussion portion, Chance took the time to detail what Black Solidarity Day was and why it was important for Black students on BU’s campus to observe it.

“Black Solidarity Day (BSD) represents a day of absence for Black people to emphasize their political and economical strength in this society,“ Chance wrote in an email. ”It is a day meant to also honor our Black heroes and remember our martyrs due to the harms of police brutality. Black Solidarity Day (BSD) was strategically put on the Monday before Election day, to remind Black people of the power we hold together and that our voices matter. This is important to increase Black voters because oftentimes Black people feel like their vote is not important and does not have any effect on elections. BSD is a day to counteract that notion and assert that our voices matter and that it is important for them to be heard.”

Black Solidarity Day was established by activist and educator Carlos Russell in 1969 to highlight racial imbalances and social discrimination toward Black people in America, according to Chance. On this day, Russell wanted Black people to take a break from all commercial practices — including work and school — in order to emphasize Black people’s influence and contributions to society. It is now observed on the first Monday of November each year around the country.

Chance and other Executive Board members then opened the floor to attendees, asking questions regarding their views on Black joy, stereotypes, self-care and more. Saniah Antoine, a sophomore majoring in psychology, detailed her opinion of what Black joy is and why it can be weaponized.

”Black joy to me is the line dances we all grew up to like the cupid shuffle,” Antoine wrote in an email. “It’s the references that only we understand either from hearing our parents say it or Black TV shows and movies. It’s these things that bring us together that define Black joy for me. It’s important that we come together to remind each other that we are not alone. Regardless of the trauma placed upon us, we should never forget to keep our joy in our lives and hearts. This can be used as activism and resistance by never allowing for our joy to be stolen.”

Solidarity was a focus of the event, and many spoke about why solidarity and moments of togetherness with other Black students on campus were important to them. Ceian Thomas, a senior majoring in mathematics, was one of these students.

”Solidarity among the Black students at [BU] is very important because it allows these individuals potential outlets for Black folks to share their trials and tribulations with one another, and through that discourse, find something in common among people who really look like them,” Thomas wrote in a separate email statement. ”I feel that college makes it a priority that everyone must focus on themselves, and as a result, that prevents one from creating long-lasting relationships, especially with others that not only look like me, but go through similar struggles to me.”

The event then closed with a march around campus. All attendants held a black flag with the name of a Black person who died at the hands of a non-Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) individual. The spine of campus was decorated with black flags as well, which represented the event’s Black Solidarity Day memorial. The group played music during the walk and took breaks to recite chants such as “Black Jubilation is our creation,” “Black Joy Matters,” “Black Lives Matter,” “LGBT, We demand equality,” “No Justice No Peace” and more.

BSU will hold several events throughout the year to promote Black unity on campus, according to Chance.

“There are many programs throughout the year that the [BSU] coordinates in order to show solidarity such as our fashion show, Black Museum, hair show and Black History month programming,” Chance wrote. “One of the best ways we cultivate solidarity is by having our BSU Lounge open to Black students any time they need to do homework, take a nap or congregate. Located in the Union (B006), this lounge is a safe space, and it’s my favorite way we build community and solidarity.”