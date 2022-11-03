Starting in January, Lees will work alongside provost Donald Hall to help with new faculty recruitments and campus improvements.

Alistair Lees is a past recipient of the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. Close

Alistair Lees, a Binghamton University chemistry professor, will become the newest vice provost in January.

In an Oct. 26 faculty senate meeting, Donald Hall, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, announced that Lees will be the new vice provost for faculty affairs. Lees will be in charge of working with deans, department chairs and faculty leaders to make sure systems and procedures for hiring, tenuring and promoting faculty are fair and transparent, according to Hall. Lees will oversee the recruitment of faculty and the improvements they make toward the campus community.

Hall explained his decision to appoint Lees as vice provost, citing Lees’ past professional experience at BU and notable accomplishments.

“Professor Lees has decades of experience working at [BU] and in England on behalf of faculty, staff and students,” Hall wrote in an email. “He is uniquely qualified to take on a new role in the provost’s office that is devoted to advancing the careers of our faculty. I hope that we can work to create new mentoring and support systems to make sure our faculty are recognized for their accomplishments both on campus and also nationally and internationally. He has been a leader already on faculty committees and in building departments and programs. He has a stellar background as an administrator and problem-solver on behalf of faculty.”

Lees has over 41 years of experience in teaching, according to Lees, and has held visiting professorships at both public and private institutions. Lees earned a Bachelor of Science and Ph.D. at University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England, and his postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Southern California. Lees has acquired several awards, and said he has also been presented with the Chancellor Award for Excellence in research, faculty service and teaching throughout his career at BU.

Lees expressed optimism about his new role at the University.

“I have been a faculty member that was a department chair for a total of 17 years, heavily involved in research — photochemistry and spectroscopy — and one that thoroughly enjoys teaching our great students here at [BU],” Lees said. “The new position will enable me to take all these wonderful experiences to facilitate the advancement of the faculty as a whole, with particular attention to tenure and promotions, external recognition of faculty, developing effective mentoring and faculty hiring.”

Hall also disclosed upcoming plans that the University has regarding the employment of new faculty members and their contribution to campus life and academic success for students.

“This is an exciting time for [BU],” Hall said. “We will be hiring a record number of new faculty in the coming year and we want to make sure that we are fully prepared to support their success. Professor Lees will play a key role in that effort.”

Several students expressed a positive reaction to Lees’ promotion.

Christopher Lee, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, said he has heard positive things about Lees’ work as an educator from his peers who have taken classes with him.

“They talked about his teaching methods and how it was a stressful course but Dr. Lee made it enjoyable by creating a welcoming classroom environment and incorporating jokes into his lectures,” Lee said. “That he really cares about his students and how they do in his classes. One friend told me that he went to his office hours and he went in depth into every question he had. Seeing that kind of commitment to students makes me glad to hear that Dr. Lees is becoming a part of the provost staff.”

Nikkie Lin, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry, also commented on Lees’ performance as a professor. During Lin’s discussion class, many faculty members would come in and discuss research opportunities with students. Lin explained that Lees’ presentation was memorable and showed how devoted Lees was to his students.

“Rather than use his few minutes to mainly talk about what he accomplished with his research team and his specialties, he focused on making sure we students learned from him how to achieve the research position we want from any chemistry subfield,” Lin said. “A year after this discussion class, I don’t remember too much about what the professors said, other than what I jotted down in my notes, but I still recall Dr. Lees’ kindness and so I am very proud to have someone who cares for students as much as he does to be vice provost.”