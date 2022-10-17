Lectures and film-screenings were held throughout the week to educate students on immigration and international conflicts.

Binghamton University has held its second-annual LOCO Festival, designed to raise awareness about the displacement of refugees around the world and their search for safety.

The festival, which took place from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, included events across campus, including guest lectures, film screenings, exhibitions and showcases focused on topics of immigration and international conflicts. Over the course of the week, the film “Home From School: The Children of Carlisle” was screened to attendees, with an opening ceremony held in University Union room 102 to honor international students studying at both BU and abroad. The podcast “Immigrants Wake America” held an exhibit at the Tenement Museum, with the festival ending with a Three Sisters Garden Harvest Festival. Lectures were also delivered at the festival that discussed the Plenary Power Doctrine and the political events that have affected Afghanistan.

Marisol Marcin, a lecturer and program coordinator of global studies, described her role with the organization of the festival.

“My role as a coordinator helped me reach the right people to collaborate with,” Marcin wrote in an email. “But in relation to the tasks, we have been dividing responsibilities according to our talents. We have writers, designers, problem solvers and all kinds of talented professionals who, like me, see the need to bring attention to these issues. I hope people walk out having a greater understanding of the issues covered in the different events, and that they feel inspired to do something to make a difference.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 12, a lecture titled “Plenary Power Doctrine and the Injustices in Immigration Law” was delivered by speaker Hussein Adams, executive director and chief executive officer of the American Civic Association — a local center for immigrants and refugees. Adams spoke about the history of the doctrine, how it has protected the U.S. from past immigration policies like the Chinese Exclusion Act and the impact of more recent policies such as the 2017 Muslim Travel Ban. Adams stated that it is important for people to educate themselves on international current events.

“I think it’s important that people are informed about the situations with immigrants and some of the reasons as to why they flee their countries to come work and establish themselves,” Adams said. “The major takeaway for people is to inform yourself. Stay informed about who you are, where you’ve come from, the society you live in and the people you work and interact with on a daily basis.”

At the closing of Wednesday’s event, Adams detailed the actions that he and his organization have taken with regard to immigration and international upheaval. This included contacting both local and state elected officials and sending letters to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (CIS), asking them to reopen certain cases following a comparison made between the ease in admitting Ukrainian refugees and difficulties in admitting refugees from Afghanistan.

Marcin discussed the purpose of the festival and the benefits it entails for students that attend.

“The festival is meant to inform, inspire and promote activism on issues related to human rights,” Marcin wrote. “I cannot imagine a more appropriate venue for the LOCO festival than the University because it not only helps students expand their knowledge and perceptions on those issues, the festival engages the new voters, and the next generation of leaders in problematizing such important issues. The festival also means to connect activists with opportunities to make a difference.”

Among the student attendees was Chuangda Liang, a junior double-majoring in economics and accounting. Liang shared his main takeaway.

“I attended the lecture to know more about the history of how immigrants affected the economy in both the past and present,” Liang said. “The one thing that surprised me actually was that most [U.S.] Supreme Court immigration cases were not focused on justice and the people, highlighting those that were discriminated against or treated unfairly.”

Cassandra Smutny, a junior majoring in biology, said the LOCO Festival could serve as a tool in educating students about the issues of immigration.

“I didn’t know much about the LOCO Festival but I believe it’s a good event for BU to have,” Smutny said. “I think that it would be helpful in educating people, especially young college students who may be uninformed on or don’t pay attention to the issue of immigration in the U.S. With our busy schedules, it is easy to forget about issues facing our country today and I believe the festival will attract students and the lectures and events held can educate them.”