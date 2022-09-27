Three construction projects promise affordable, new housing for students, artists and low-income residents.

Across Broome County, several new housing projects are under construction. Here is a list of some such projects.

“Stadium Lofts” Housing Project

This fall, a new 70-unit, mixed-use housing project in Binghamton may approved. In partnership with Ken Kearney, president of the Kearney Group development firm, Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced plans for the $24 million plan, named the “Stadium Lofts” housing project. The four-to-five story building will replace four vacant city-owned structures near Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, located on 180 Henry St., in an effort to promote visitors and provide a vibrant and safe downtown Stadium District. Construction will follow recommendations from the City’s Stadium District Master Plan, with the building not only including residential space, but also four units of ground floor commercial space. The living space is said to supply affordable, workforce housing, with the majority of its units being marketed toward working artists in the city. An “artist preference policy” issued by the state agency promotes affordable housing for artists, as well as diversity, as a component of communities’ revitalization efforts. The city expressed hope that the project will add to and grow the Binghamton art community by fostering a safe and affordable place for artists to continue supporting the city’s art scene.

Glenwood Avenue Reconstruction Project

A $1.2 million reconstruction project on Glenwood Ave. began just weeks ago, with an estimated completion in December. Glenwood Avenue, located in the First Ward between Clinton St. and Prospect St., transports residents to school and work daily, but has been in “terrible” condition, according to Kraham. To upgrade both the street and its underground infrastructure, construction will include new pavement, curbs, sidewalks, removal of trolley tracks, subbase and improvements to the water and sewer systems. The construction will be performed by Chicago Construction Co. Inc., Endicott, and paid for by various sources, including Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, federal stimulus funds and local capital bond. The avenue will be closed for construction, with Clinton Street, Mygatt Street and Prospect Street being used as detours.

First Ward Action Council (FWAC) West Side Housing Project

The FWAC West Side construction project is continuing. Having begun this past spring, the $8.1 million project started at 95 Walnut St., with the construction of a new apartment house. The project has required the relocation of tenants in the construction zone to temporary, suitable housing as they introduce 23 newly constructed homes. FWAC is a nonprofit organization that creates and rehabilitates housing in Broome County. FWAC has received financial support for the project from both the City of Binghamton and federal programs that provide low-income housing tax credits. The new housing will be affordable, and marketed to low-income residents and families of the West Side. Construction is planned to be completed in spring of next year.