Christian Grome, 22, a junior in Harpur College, died on Tuesday, Aug, 30.

Grome’s passing was announced in a Sept. 1 Dateline Announcement. Grome was an incoming transfer student to Binghamton University.

According to an obiturary published by the Syracuse Post-Standard, Grome had graduated from West Genesee High School in 2018, before starting his college career at Onondoga Community College.

“Christian received his associate’s degree from Onondaga Community College and was attending [BU],” the obituary reads. “He was a member of the Student Government Association at OCC. He loved music and playing his guitar and adored his dog, Bobbie Jo.”

A funeral mass for Grome is to be held at Holy Family Church in Syracuse on Monday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m.

Students in need of counseling services or support can contact the University Counseling Center at 607-777-2772 and the Office of the Dean of Students at 607-777-2804. Faculty and staff in need of support can contact the Employee Assistance Program any time of day at 1-800-822-0244.