Over 20 organizations celebrated the end of Operation BigBookBag, a monthslong fundraising effort collecting donations and school supplies for disadvantaged children.

Michael Golann/Photography Editor The fundraiser was organized by the Lethal Lambda Zeta chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority alongside the NAACP. Close

On Thursday, Binghamton University students gathered in the University Union to celebrate the end of a monthslong fundraising collaboration.

“Bowling for Books” was a culmination of fundraising work for the project known as Operation BigBookBag, in which more than 20 different student organizations across the University actively participated, with the intent of tackling the needs of local school children who are educationally at risk, in homeless shelters or in facilities of extended care such as hospitals.

The Lethal Lambda Zeta chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, along with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) student organization at Binghamton, were the two main organizations behind Operation BigBookBag. Sigma Gamma Rho hosts back-to-school giveaways every August and January, where money and school supplies are donated to the cause.

Kaylah Williams, president of Sigma Gamma Rho, a member of NAACP Binghamton and a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said a big aspect of the fundraiser was bringing a large community of students together.

“Bringing back a traditional national event like Operation BigBookBag to [BU] every year is a great way to get everyone more involved, especially on campus,” Williams said. “And with hosting Bowling for Books, there is also an aspect of fun that goes along with the hard work.”

“Bowling for Books” was co-hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho and the NAACP in University Union West Room 324, with chairs and tables being moved out of the way for two large bowling lanes. One side of the room featured tables with games and snacks, as well as speakers playing music. Admission to the event was free and the classroom was filled with students from the various participating organizations.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s E-Board, who coordinated the fundraising efforts with other schools in the local Binghamton area, set a target amount of money to raise by the end of the event. Students then tried to match that amount through either monetary donations or contributing school supplies.

Shanae Phillips, vice-president of Sigma Gamma Rho and a senior majoring in human development, said that even the smallest contributions can go a long way toward the cause.

“The principals I’ve talked to at the schools that we often donate to say that the money goes toward things they desperately need every semester, such as iPads,” Phillips said. “Pretty much the donations are used for anything which can make a positive difference to their education.”

While Sigma Gamma Rho and NAACP Binghamton were the main organizers of Operation BigBookBag, they were not the only student organizations to have an impact on the proceedings for the fundraiser.

Alex Nandalall, a member of Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program (JUMP) Nation and a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said the goals of the program were aligned with the values of his student organization.

“Since the overall goal of Operation BigBookBag was to raise money for school supplies, JUMP Nation got involved by contributing essential items like folders, pens and pencils,” Nandalall said. “We realize we can help these children at risk have a greater quality of education and hopefully lower school dropout rates, as well.”

The BU Men of Color Scholastic Society (BUMCS) student group, which places an emphasis on current events affecting men of color, also played a part in Operation BigBookBag.

Hector Colon, president of the BUMCS and a junior majoring in accounting, wrote that it is important for members of his organization to keep giving back to the community in order to ensure prosperity for youth.

“[The fundraiser] allows us to help children that face many of the same issues that our own members have faced throughout their lives,” Colon wrote in an email. “We want to ensure that these goals continue to be achieved since the greater aim is to provide everyone with more chances of success in the future.”