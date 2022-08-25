The University has eliminated its surveillance testing policy for vaccinated students, and removed the surveillance testing site previously located in Old Union Hall.

BU has chosen to remove the mask mandate for both campus facilities and transportation and to eliminate the surveilance testing policy.

While Binghamton University has eliminated its mask mandate for campus facilities, there are still COVID-19 precautions in place for the fall 2022 semester.

BU has removed its surveillance testing policy for vaccinated students. However, those with symptoms will still have access to free diagnostic testing by appointment at Decker Student Health Services or through home test kits. University-provided home test kits can be found in several locations — the Tillman Lobby in the University Union, the security desk at the University Downtown Center, room PB-110 in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and at the Binghamton New York State University Police dispatch walk-up window in the Couper Administration Building. Additionally, students with mild symptoms may schedule an appointment for a rapid PCR test on their student health patient portal.

Richard Moose, medical director of the Decker Student Health Services, said the center is also offering appointments for certain students.

“Students with more severe symptoms, or those who wish to be evaluated by a medical provider, should schedule an appointment on the [student health patient portal] using one of these reasons: cold symptoms, cough, sore throat, fever or sinus problem,” Moose wrote.

Students will no longer be required to wear masks in University facilities or around campus. However, individuals will still be required to wear masks at the Decker Student Health Services Center, the surveillance testing site in Old O’Connor and on Broome County Transit and OCCT buses, according to BU’s latest guidance plan and the Broome County New York website.

Jun Na Peng, a junior majoring in psychology, said she feels safe at BU with the current COVID-19 safety policies in place. While Peng believes the majority of the public is not as worried about COVID-19 as they were a few years ago, Peng said she still wants to be respectful to those who are.

“At this point, I think people believe [the pandemic] passed or are over it,” Peng said. “I’m not saying that’s right or wrong. I just do what I do. For example, if I’m on a public bus or something — and other people are wearing masks — if I have one, I’ll put it on because I want to be respectful of the people around me.”

According to Moose, in accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must still be isolated. Otherwise, there is a risk of spreading the disease to individuals who may “develop life-threatening complications.” Moose discussed the importance of differentiating between quarantining and isolating in BU’s fall 2022 COVID-19 policy.

“If you test positive you should isolate until midnight on the fifth day,” Moose wrote. “Day zero is the first day of symptoms or the day of a positive test, if you are asymptomatic. On-campus residing students are required to notify both Safe Housing and Decker Student Health Services Center of their positive test, unless the test was done at an on-campus testing center — either Decker Student Health Services Center or the surveillance site. Dean of Students Consultants will contact the student, make a formal determination of their isolation start or end dates and notify Decker Student Health Services Center if they need medical assistance.”

Moose also explained that students should take precautions if they come across someone with COVID-19.

“If you are the close contact of someone with COVID-19, you should immediately begin wearing a mask until midnight on the tenth day following exposure,” Moose wrote. “Day zero is the last day you were exposed to the person with COVID-19. Monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms. Self-isolate and get tested if they occur. Get tested on day six if you remain asymptomatic.”

The CDC no longer recommends quarantining to individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 after tested negative themselves.

Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations, discussed the difficulties the pandemic has presented over the past school years.

“The pandemic has made the past two years especially challenging for students, faculty and staff here at [BU], placing new responsibilities on everyone to ensure the health and safety of our University community,” Yarosh wrote in an email. “This was an experience that took everyone out of their comfort zones. We are excited that for the first time in two years we are beginning the semester in the traditional manner and, while the latest variants of the disease are less virulent, they do seem to be more transmissible, so we are continuing to encourage everyone on campus to maintain health and sanitation protocols.”

Editor’s Note (8/25/22): An earlier version of this article stated that masks are no longer required on University transportation. This was inaccurate, masks are still required on OCCT buses. The article has been updated with the correct information.