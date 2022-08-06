The Health Sciences Building remained closed for the remainder of Aug. 5, and reopened today, Aug. 6.

The threat, investigated by the University Police Department (UPD) in collaboration with other law enforcement and the FBI, was deemed uncredible.

A bomb threat led to the evacuation and closure of the Health Sciences Building yesterday.

Classes ceased while students and faculty were ordered to vacate the building as Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) and other law enforcement investigated the credibility of the threat. Due to the investigation, the building remained closed for the remainder of the day.

A B-Alert published at 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 5 announced the threat and closure to the student population. It also outlined the nature of the investigation and decision-making process.

“The threat, investigated immediately by [UPD], local law enforcement and the FBI, was deemed not credible,” the B-Alert read. “Out of an abundance of caution, the building will remain closed as officials continue to review the incident.”

No further details regarding the nature of the investigation or the nature of the threat have been provided by Binghamton University or UPD at this time.

A student in the baccalaureate accelerated track program, who wished to remain anonymous, said they initially did not realize there was a threat.

“We all thought it was a drill at first, but nothing like that had ever happened,” the student said. “My friend and I were scared, so we left right away.”

The student went on to describe the evacuation and how the evacuees were first kept in the dark regarding the threat.

“Police came in and interrupted class and told us we had to leave due to safety concerns,” the student said. “When we were leaving one of my classmates said he saw the police outside putting on vests. We didn’t know what was going on until half an hour later when the school alert system came out saying there was a bomb threat to the nursing campus.”

With the investigation over, the Health Sciences Building reopens to all students and faculty today, Aug. 6.

This is a developing story, which will be updated if Pipe Dream receives more information from witnesses and authorities.