Knowing these locations will give you a head start to life at Binghamton University.

Decker Student Health Services Center

The Decker Student Health Services Center provides on-campus health care services for Binghamton University students. These services include sexually transmitted infection (STI) screening, COVID-19 testing, free HIV testing and flu vaccine clinics as well as other immunizations, teleservices and more. The center’s Real Education About College Health (REACH) group provides free safer sex kits, which can be ordered online and delivered directly to the student’s campus mailbox. Decker Student Health Services Center is located off East Access Road, behind Johnson Hall. The center is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Decker Student Health Services Center can be contacted at (607) 777-2221.

University Counseling Center (UCC)

College comes with challenges, which can be especially hard to face during the COVID-19 pandemic. The UCC is available to aid students experiencing mental health crises, or those who simply need someone trustworthy to talk to privately. The UCC has many certified counselors available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for therapy services. The UCC is located in Old O’Connor Hall, room 264, and can be reached by phone at (607) 777-2772 to set up an appointment.

Binghamton’s New York State University Police (UPD) Office

In the case of an emergency, to report an incident or to inquire about lost or stolen property, students can contact UPD. The department has a group of highly trained professional officers who can aid in emergency situations. The UPD office is located in the basement of the Couper Administration Building, AD-G24. For emergency calls, the UPD can be reached at (607) 777-2222 from a cell phone or 911 from a campus phone. For non-emergency reports, students can call (607) 777-2393 to speak with an officer.

Libraries

BU has multiple libraries available for students in need of a study space. Glenn G. Bartle Library — named after the first president of the University — has many quiet study spaces and borrowable course readings, and is located near the Lecture Hall and Fine Arts buildings. Bartle Library is also home to a coffee shop on the first floor called Jazzman’s, classrooms, the Q Center Library, Harpur Advising and many other educational resources for student success. The Science Library, located near the Science buildings, also has many of these resources, as well as printers available for student use and quiet study spaces in its basement. A third library often frequented by students is the University Downtown Center (UDC) Library, located on the main floor of the UDC, which is situated near Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton. Exact library times can be found here.

Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development

Looking for the path to your future career and unsure where to start? The counselors at the Fleishman Center for Career and Professional Development can help. The center is dedicated to leading students in any major to the career of their dreams. Students can find answers to any career-related questions, including those about job and internship searches, resume and cover letter completion, interviews and more. Appointments can also be made for students to practice mock interviews and to get a professional review of any application materials. The center is located in UU-133 and is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays during the semester. All students are welcome to schedule an appointment and can call the center at (607) 777-2400 or email them at careers@binghamton.edu to secure a time. Walk-in appointments are available weekdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Multicultural Resource Center (MRC)

The MRC strives to spread awareness of cultural diversity to promote a safe and accepting campus environment. The MRC provides resources such as the Multifaith Meditation and Prayer Room, an MRC Library, a list of local minority-owned businesses and religious establishments, an inclusive study space and much more. In the case of any hate-related or bias incidents, victims or witnesses are encouraged to file a Bias Incident Report through the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), found on both the MRC and DEI websites. The MRC can be reached at (607) 777-4472 or through email at mrc@binghamton.edu. Students of all backgrounds are welcome to visit the MRC lounge, which is located in the basement of the Glenn G. Bartle Library in Library South Ground Room 500.

Q Center/Gender Bender Closet

The Q Center is a resource center that provides essential education resources for students, faculty and staff in need of a safe space. The Q Center is an LGBTQ+ resource center open to anyone of any gender identity or sexual orientation, providing inclusive study spaces and a library. The center also contains a Gender Bender Closet, which provides clothing choices for members of the LGBTQ+ community looking to express themselves and their identity. Students looking to use this resource can trade their old clothing for more expressive choices. The Q Center is located on the bottom floor of Bartle Library and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

Binghamton University Food Pantry

The Binghamton University Food Pantry strives to provide food and other essentials to BU students. The pantry is a member of the Broome County’s Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, and aided over 300 students in the spring 2022 semester. The pantry accepts monetary donations, which can be made online, and non-perishable food donations, which can be dropped off or placed in donation boxes around campus. Students can make orders online and pick them up at the pantry, which is located at Iroquois Commons in the second floor of the College-in-the-Woods Dining Center.

Dining Halls

There are currently four dining halls available for BU students on campus. The Hinman Dining Center, located in Hinman College, is the newest renovated dining hall and contains a Starbucks. The Appalachian Collegiate Center is located in Mountainview College, often known for the view of campus provided by its large windows. The College-in-the-Woods Dining Center is located in its namesake, College-in-the-Woods, and is home to a vegan station. Lastly, the Chenango Champlain Collegiate Center (C4) serves both Newing College and the Dickinson Community, and has Kosher food options in its “Kosher Corner.”

Marketplace

For more food options, students are welcome to visit the Marketplace at University Union, which contains dining options from various food chains. There are many options in the Marketplace, including Subway, Red Mango, CopperTop Pizzeria, Royal Indian, Breakfast & Beyond and many more. Meals can be enjoyed at the Marketplace’s many indoor and outdoor seating areas.