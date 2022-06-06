Move-in day is one of many important dates for new students to know.

The most important events ahead of this semester are listed here.

New Student Move-in and Welcome Program (Aug. 18 to Aug. 20)

Incoming freshmen move in a few days before classes start, giving time to adjust and get comfortable with the Binghamton University campus. Utilize the extra few days to explore campus buildings and make friends with roommates, students in your living community and your resident assistant (RA). Grab a new friend and take a walk through the University Union after touring the Glenn G. Bartle Library.

First Day of Classes (Aug. 23)

Knowing where classes are located prior to attending them for the first time will alleviate stress and allow you to arrive early. Sit at the front of your classroom to engage with the professor and interact with your new peers as class begins. Professors usually use the first day to go over the class syllabus, introduce teaching assistants (TAs) and share the goals of the class.

University Fest (Aug. 27)

End the first week of classes by exploring and interacting with the hundreds of student organizations tabling at University Fest (UFest) on the Peace Quad. Student clubs ranging from multicultural organizations to BU’s radio station, WHRW 90.5 FM, will offer food and activities to get you to join. Being a part of campus organizations looks great on a resume and can introduce you to new friends.

Homecoming Weekend (Oct. 7 to Oct. 9)

Homecoming Weekend is an event that brings alumni and current students together to connect and enjoy BU pride. This year’s Homecoming Weekend will have a Saturday Tailgate party, a downtown block party and a men’s soccer game, along with a 5k run and a TIER Talks speaker event. Attend with friends and get to know BU alumni.

Fall Concert (TBD)

Every fall and spring semester, the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) invites a popular artist to perform at the University. Students choose the artist they would like to see and are able to attend the concert at a low cost. Last year’s fall concert performer was WILLOW.

Restaurant Week (Sept. 13 to Sept. 22)

To promote its prominent food scene, Downtown Binghamton hosts a weeklong celebration where local restaurants provide four-course meals at a discount. Students and locals can enjoy a variety of restaurants throughout the week and indulge in different meals at a low price. This is a great opportunity to explore Downtown Binghamton and get dinner with friends.