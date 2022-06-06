This list of administrative and student leaders will help you learn who's who at BU.

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger

Harvey Stenger has served as president of BU since January 2012. Prior to this he held the positions of dean and professor at Leigh University and, later, the University at Buffalo. Stenger’s undergraduate studies were focused on chemical engineering at Cornell University, a discipline he later pursued for his doctoral studies at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. As president, Stenger has placed a large emphasis on increasing the enrollment and academic excellence of students at BU. In order to accomplish this, Stenger has expanded academic and graduate programs, research initiatives and communication between students and faculty. Stenger can be contacted at (607) 777-2131 or at president@binghamton.edu.

Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose

Brian Rose has served as vice president for student affairs at BU since 2008. His job consists of overseeing the division of student affairs as they work with the offices of the president and provost to support student academic growth. Rose and his office conduct ongoing assessments of the programs they launch in an effort to prepare students for their full transition into work after graduating. Rose can be contacted at (607) 777-4788 or at brose@binghamton.edu.

Dean of Students Randall Edouard

Randall Edouard has worked as the dean of students and assistant vice president for student affairs at BU since 2019. Edouard’s stated mission is to provide opportunities on campus that expand the educational resources available for students and their personal growth. This also includes helping students with situations involving sickness, the loss of a loved one and other emergencies. Edouard can be contacted at (607) 777-2804 or at dos@binghamton.edu.

Student Association President Nia Johnson

Nia Johnson, a senior majoring in human development, is the 2022-2023 Student Association (SA) president. Johnson has pledged to address issues on campus in the areas of mental health, sexual assault and cultural competency, and also pledged to help connect students of color to staff and faculty of color. Outside of the SA, Johnson is part of the mentoring committee for the Juvenile Urban Multicultural Program (JUMP Nation), where she works with at-risk inner city youth. Johnson is also a member of the Black Student Union (BSU) and a member of Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate (P.U.L.S.E.). Johnson can be contacted at president@binghamtonsa.org.

Medical Director Richard Moose

Richard Moose serves as the medical director at Decker Student Health Services Center. Moose has over 29 years of experience in the medical field and primarily specializes in family and emergency medical practices. Moose graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical University and has previously operated his own private practice. Moose can be contacted at 607-777-2221 or rmoose@binghamton.edu.

Case Management Coordinator Anna Jantz

Anna Jantz has served at the Violence, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center (VARCC) since its establishment in 2021. Currently, she works as the case management coordinator for the center, overseeing patient cases and matching patients with proper resources. Jantz has stated that her goal is to make the VARCC a safe and friendly space that students can come to in times of need or crisis. Jantz can be contacted at 607-777-3302 or ajantz@binghamton.edu.

Assistant Director of the LGBTQ Center Nicholas Martin

Nicholas Martin has served as the assistant director of the Q Center at BU since September 2021. The Q Center aims to serve as a resource for LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff at the University. Martin has over seven years of experience with progressive student affairs and aims to promote the holistic development of all students at BU. As assistant director, Martin’s agenda is to move toward establishing the Q Center as a hub for students, staff and faculty to come together. Martin can be contacted at martinn@binghamton.edu.

BU Council Representative Avery Benzaken

Avery Benzaken, a senior majoring in economics, is the 2022-2023 BU Council Representative. Benzaken’s role in the council is to represent both the SA and Graduate Student Organization (GSO), intending to foster a connection between the groups and administration. Benzaken has stated that his primary goal is fostering communication and demonstrating commitment in his position. Previously, he has served as an SA congress representative and treasurer. Benzaken can be contacted at bucrep@binghamton.edu.