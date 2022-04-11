Mitchell, who taught at Binghamton University for over 40 years, died on April 5 at the age of 95.

Courtesy of Press Connects Mitchell was a retired associate professor of music. Close

Alice Mitchell, a long-retired Binghamton University associate professor emerita of music, has died according to a Dateline announcement. No further details about her death have been released.

Mitchell began working in the BU department of music in 1970 and worked there for 40 years until her retirement in 2011. While working as a music professor, she also served as a chair of the music department. Mitchell worked alongside the Tri-Cities Opera to develop a connection between them and the University, opening the door to more opportunities for young opera professionals.

According to the Dateline announcement, Mitchell offered creative mentorship for the hundreds of students she taught. She also worked for a brief time at Barnard College, Vassar College and Rutgers University teaching various classes, such as courses in symphony and music appreciation.

Visitation for Mitchell was held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on April 10 at the Ernest H. Parsons Funeral Home on Main Street in Downtown Binghamton. A funeral service will also be held on Monday, graveside at the Temple-Israel Riverside Cemetery.

Mitchell’s full obituary can be viewed here.

