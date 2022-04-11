Due to a high volume of sign-ups, bands had to send in audition videos to get a spot on the stage.

The competition is organized by the SAPB yearly, and determines who will open for the Spring Fling headliner

Controversy surrounded this year’s annual Battle of the Bands as certain bands were excluded from the performing roster, missing an opportunity to open for Spring Fling.

The contest, held on March 31, saw a field of 10 Binghamton University student bands compete to open for the recently announced performers, Gunna and Social House, at this year’s Spring Fling. However, when the roster of bands was announced on the Student Association Programming Board’s (SAPB) Instagram on March 30, several bands who signed up were not included, to the confusion of some students.

While concerns were raised about these bands being cut from the competition, Lucas Bianculli, SA vice president for programming and a senior double-majoring in environmental studies and economics, said the decision was made out of practicality.

“We had an unexpected influx of student performers apply for Battle of the Bands a couple hours prior to the deadline, almost double the expected amount, that made the timing of the event difficult,” Bianculli wrote in an email. “We had to limit the number of acts to 10, otherwise the event would have gone on well past midnight, which was not feasible. As such, we had the potential performers send in audition tapes which were then chosen from.”

One band that did not make the final roster was Wafumba. John Burns, lead guitarist and bass guitar player for Wafumba and a sophomore majoring in biology, said the band had signed up with the intent of performing for a new audience.

“Honestly, as far as us getting involved in the competition, it was just another opportunity for us to play,” Burns wrote. “I don’t really think any of us particularly cared too much about winning, it would’ve just been nice to have an opportunity to play on an actual stage as opposed to the basement shows we’re used to.”

Peter Savrides, the drummer for Wafumba and a sophomore majoring in geology, discussed the timeline of having to audition.

“We were under the assumption that we would be playing until Saturday, March 26,” Savrides wrote. “They then let us know that we would have only one day to send a recording of one of our performances to narrow down the number of performers. I think [Burns] sent them one of our concerts and we heard back on Tuesday, two days before the planned performance on Thursday, that we were rejected. Personally, I think I was the most disappointed out of the whole group. I was really looking forward to playing our music in front of a larger audience, but that’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

Bianculli said the SAPB will still provide more performance opportunities for bands in the future.

“While it was certainly unfortunate that some performers did not get chosen, such is the nature of the event and notes have been taken to improve Battle of the Bands in the future,” Bianculli wrote. “Despite the event not happening for the last three years, it was overall a very successful and generally well-received event. Additionally, there are other ways students can apply to perform in front of large crowds for SAPB events, including the Student Stage and BUMP shows.”

As for Wafumba, Savrides made clear that they will continue performing.

“We are definitely going to keep playing and practicing so we can hopefully make it in next year,” Savrides wrote.