A parked car owned by a BU student was struck by a stray bullet from the gunfire, which occurred in several streets in the West Side.

Gunshots were fired across Binghamton’s West Side on Tuesday night.

At 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Binghamton Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of shots fired at 100 Roberts St. The incident was soon followed by reports of two high-speed vehicles firing shots across multiple streets on the West Side, some of which included Murray Street, Leroy Street, Chapin Street and Oak Street. No injuries were reported.

According to a BPD press release, a gun battle had been occurring between both vehicles as they drove through the West Side. Following a foot chase, a 17-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. The individuals involved in the incident are juveniles, and are known to the BPD, as per the press release.

Two uninvolved parked cars on Chapin Street were struck during the shootings, at least one of which was owned by a Binghamton University student. The student, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were scared after the incident, which occurred in a neighborhood where many students reside.

“It was worrying that something like this could happen right in front of you,” the student said. “You never think that something so horrible could happen to you, until it does. The whole neighborhood was in shock.”

The student said they appreciated the BPD response, as officers had arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.

“I was shocked and it was scary, but the police handled it very well and made the neighborhood feel safe after the shots damaged cars,” the student said.

One of the high-speed vehicles was a dark-colored Toyota RAV4 SUV, in which police recovered two guns. Three occupants had fled the vehicle after it parked in the Botnick Chevrolet Auto Sales parking lot, after which officers discovered one additional gun in the surrounding area.

According to the BPD, the shooting was not a random act of violence. The incident is believed to be related to another shots-fired incident, which was reported at 19 Hazel St. on Saturday.

While no injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired, one local resident had accidentally shot himself in the foot when retrieving his shotgun after hearing the gunfire. The resident, who was then treated at Lourdes Hospital and United Health Services (UHS) Wilson Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

The BPD encouraged anyone with information regarding the shots fired incidents to contact the Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080.

This is a developing story and will be updated as Pipe Dream receives more information.