The project will see an unused grassy hill converted to a space with terraced seating and other features.

Binghamton University is set to begin the construction of an outdoor terraced area between the Hinman Dining Center and the Nelson A. Rockefeller Collegiate Center.

Called “Hinman Hill,” the project plans to include a stage and a carved stone and brick sign with the words “Hinman College” engraved. The landscape of the hill where the terrace will be located will allow for students to give presentations and concerts. The project hopes to emulate other terraced areas, such as the one at the end of the Infinity Fountain by the center of campus. The planned brick sign will mirror those already constructed in other residential communities, such as in Newing College, Dickinson College and Susquehanna Community.

This project was developed by Al Vos, former collegiate professor of Hinman College and associate professor emeritus of English. Vos initially proposed the idea in 2017, but plans were put on hold due to the renovation of the Hinman Dining Center, which was completed last fall. Plans for the project were then updated and put into motion this spring, with construction ready to take place over the summer.

The project is expected to be complete prior to the fall 2022 semester. Vos, who has also been a long-serving collegiate professor at Hinman College, said the completed project could be of use to Hinman College residents in a variety of ways.

“The hill can become a place for outdoor classes, for [resident assistant (RA)] events, outdoor concerts and films, community assemblies — in short, a gathering place for Hinman [College] students,” Vos wrote.

This is not the first time there have been efforts to actively develop portions of the hill. According to Vos, a small garden was constructed by students a few years ago. However, with no one being there to tend to the garden over the summer, the plants were destroyed by deer in the area.

Vos is joined in the project planning by Brian Rose, vice president for student affairs, Paola Mignone, assistant vice president for residential experiences and Jay Duseau, director of development for Harpur College of Arts and Sciences, who are assisting Vos in gaining support of the project and participating in logistics regarding design and construction.

Funding for the project was provided through various alumni donations. Due to the donations, the fundraising goal was within reach, allowing for a contract to be signed with a local landscaping company.

Some students said they welcome the new project. Mason Day, a sophomore majoring in biology, believes residents will make frequent use of the hill once it has been renovated.

“I can see the renovated hill becoming a main area for social gatherings [at Hinman College],” Day wrote in an email. “It should be a good way to display the great community spirit that we have here.”

Michael Mackey, a sophomore majoring in economics, hopes BU will continue to follow the construction with more potential renovations.

“It’s nice to see that the University is putting in the effort to improve such a nice outdoor space,” Mackey wrote in an email. “I wonder what this means for other underdeveloped areas on campus that need upgrades.”

Rose hinted at more restoration projects across campus in the future.

“We are always looking for opportunities to make improvements to our residential communities so they can continue to support a vibrant campus life,” Rose wrote in an email. “This summer we will begin work to restore and renovate Old Rafuse Hall, and will thereafter explore improvements to outdoor recreational spaces in some of the communities.”