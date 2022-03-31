The club aims to provide more research opportunities for faculty and students.

Zachary Hiller/Assistant Design Editor The club is designed to help students from all disciplines learn about research processes. Close

The Student Association (SA) has recently granted a charter to the Interdisciplinary Research Club, which seeks to provide an outlet for students to explore their research interests.

The club aims to help students learn about the process of research. Currently, the club’s E-Board members host sessions to help students learn to write different parts of research papers, such as proposals. The club also plans to invite faculty members and students to discuss their research in presentations.

Abby Gifeisman, president of the Interdisciplinary Research Club and a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, wrote that the club gives students a unique opportunity to explore research within different majors, and meet new people from a diverse range of studies.

“Research can be very difficult to get involved in if you are not lucky enough to have certain help (getting accepted into programs, knowing how to reach out, understanding what it entails etc.),” Gifeisman wrote in an email. “If there are clubs focused on breaking some of the barriers around research (or academia) they are often focused on a specific niche or major. A lot of time people just stick to what they know and don’t really consider other majors or interests.”

The provisional charter helps the Interdisciplinary Research Club work with the SA to advertise the club to new students, granting them a B-Engaged page and Binghamton University email address, as well as access to rooms for holding presentations and workshops. The club’s E-Board members hope the charter will allow its members to form connections with faculty members through their events.

Gifeisman and Arwen O’Brien, director of diversity and inclusion at the Interdisciplinary Research Club and an undeclared freshman, said the process of getting chartered was initially confusing, including the process of finding meeting spaces and gathering club members together. The E-Board was also required to meet with the SA to prove that the club had enough student interest. Gifeisman and O’Brien said they are both relieved to be finished with the process so that they can focus more on club activities.

Briana Lopez-Patino, vice president of the Interdisciplinary Research Club and a sophomore majoring in philosophy, said the club’s chartering will help its members organize and raise funds for future events.

“Not having to worry about finding an unoccupied room is very helpful and provides stability for our club,” Lopez-Patino wrote in an email. “We hope to invite faculty and students to talk about their research, as well as collaborate with similar clubs and organizations on campus. We also hope to fundraise so we can provide resources to our members.”

O’Brien wrote that the charter opens up new opportunities for the organization.

“Getting chartered will allow us to table and in doing so fundraise,” O’Brien wrote in an email. “Tabling will help bring attention to the club, and fundraising will give us a budget for some fun activities — perhaps field trips!”

O’Brien wrote that the charter is a significant milestone for the E-Board and club members, allowing them to “prove” their worth to the University. Similarly, Gifeisman said the charter provides the club’s members with a sense of validation.

“If the club is chartered it means we were dedicated to putting in the work to get that far,” Gifeisman wrote. “People are more likely to know about us and feel more excited about getting involved.”