The decision comes as NYS COVID-19 infection rates continue to decrease since the statewide mask mandate in December, BU's mandate continues to remain in place.

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the statewide indoor business mask-or-vaccine requirement would end on Feb. 10, making it optional for counties, local governments and individual businesses to implement.

The decision to remove the mandate came amid a large decrease of COVID-19 infections statewide following the mandate’s implementation in December. The mandate will remain in place for certain “high-density settings,” including areas governed by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and other state agencies, according to governor.ny.gov. Masks are still required in schools, a requirement that will be evaluated again in early March. Binghamton University’s mask requirement will also continue to remain in place.

Hochul held a briefing Wednesday explaining the decision to keep mask mandates in high-density settings and also explaining her goals moving forward in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“As we begin a new phase in our response to this pandemic, my top priority is making sure we keep New York safe, open and moving forward,” Hochul said. “But make no mistake: while we’re moving in the right direction, this pandemic isn’t over.”

According to Ryan Yarosh, senior director of media and public relations at BU, the University’s mask requirement will not be impacted.

“For now, [BU]’s mask mandate will remain in place regardless of the governor’s recent action of lifting the mask mandate for businesses,” Yarosh wrote in an email. “The governor’s action does not affect the masking policy for schools or the SUNY system. The University will still require everyone on campus to follow the masking guidelines until further notice.”

According to Yarosh, the University is providing a limited supply of N95 masks to University employees as the requirement continues to remain in place, with more masks expected to be delivered soon. The masks are available for academic affairs employees at their respective dean’s offices and available for other employees at the University’s Human Resources office.

Yarosh said the University’s decision-making is motivated by safety.

“We appreciate [student] cooperation and understanding as we navigate new details as they are received,” Yarosh said. “Although it’s encouraging that infection rates are declining in New York, the virus transmission in Broome County is still relatively high. [BU] will closely monitor the situation over the semester and make any adjustments to the masking policy at the proper time.”

Charvi Bhayana, a sophomore double-majoring in political science and mathematics, said Gov. Hochul’s lifting of the mandate may be difficult to reverse.

“One thing I fear is that if the cases rise or another variant is introduced, the general public will not want to put their masks back on,” Bhayana said. “It is easy for [Gov.] Hochul to take masks away, but it is going to be really hard to bring them back.”

Victoria Smith, a junior majoring in history, said that she feels the mandate provides many with a sense of safety.

“For those of us who don’t have or wear the N95 masks, [we] are not as protected from infection as we could be,” Smith said. “I mean, I am tired of it and want it to be done, but do I think society is ready for that? Not really. It has been two years, but at this point, it is a crucial part of keeping the community safe.”

