Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences was founded in 1969, and new schools and programs have been steadily added.

Decker College has been expanding facilities and academic programs.

Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ expansion on academic programs and facilities has led to the hiring of 25 additional faculty and staff.

Decker College comprises the Decker School of Nursing, founded in 1969, alongside the School of Rehabilitation Sciences and the School of Applied Health Sciences, both established in 2019. Since 2016, Decker College has undergone various developments — beginning with Mario Ortiz joining the University as the dean of the Decker School of Nursing to the opening of the Health Sciences Building in March of this year.

According to the Decker College website, the college, now located in a 113,000-square-foot renovated factory, is home to around 750 students and employs more than 100 faculty and staff.

In a BingUNews article announcing the new Health Sciences Building in Johnson City, BU President Harvey Stenger commented on the expansion of Decker College’s facilities and academic programs.

“We are excited to see Decker College move into its new facilities,” Stenger said. “The growth of the college and the addition of new academic programs is generating recognition and visibility for both the college and the Health Sciences Campus.”

Alongside Stenger’s remarks in the article, Donald Nieman, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, explained how the growth and expansion of Decker College through the additions of faculty and facilities will allow students to understand and improve the health of individuals within the community.

“It is remarkable to have all these health care professionals on the same campus, collaborating to improve health care within the region,” Nieman said. “This new facility gives Decker College the space required to expand into physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, so we can help fill the area’s need for allied health professionals.”

In Nov. 2 BingUNews article about Decker’s new faculty and staff, Ortiz expressed his enthusiasm for the welcoming new staff and faculty members and their future contributions.

“I’m pleased to welcome such a diverse and talented group of practitioners, researchers, scholars and professionals to Decker College,” Ortiz said. “I look forward to working with each and every one of them in the coming years and am excited to see their contributions to [BU] and the community.”

Kaylee Harmon, a junior majoring in nursing, said she is proud of the steps the college took in regard to additional staffing and is excited to see how it will help strengthen Decker College students’ educational experiences.

“With high-quality experienced individuals from a variety of health care backgrounds joining Decker College’s faculty and staff, opportunities for both personal and professional development will increase exponentially for students,” Harmon wrote in an email.

Harmon wrote that for the future, Decker College’s expansion in academic programming, faculty and staff members and facilities have influenced Decker College’s growth and the academic success of its University students.

“Between the new facility and faculty, Decker College has evolved in such a positive direction since I arrived at BU two and a half years ago, and the continual expansion of Decker College is so exciting to me,” Harmon said. “I feel fortunate to have a front-row seat as the already incredible Decker College evolves its new rehabilitation and health sciences programs and expands its student and staff members.”