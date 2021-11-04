John Vestal, former chair of the art and theatre departments, known as an expert in stage lighting and design, died on Oct. 27

John Vestal, 77, former chair of the art and theatre departments, died on Wednesday, Oct. 27 according to a Nov. 2 Binghamton University Dateline announcement.

Vestal taught at BU since 1973, before becoming chair of the art and theatre departments in 1993. Vestal was regarded as a lighting expert, and taught lighting design and drafting, as well as designing around 244 productions, according to his obituary.

“Throughout his tenure at [BU], he dazzled showgoers with his mood-setting lighting design that had the amazing ability to draw the audience right into the scene,” the obituary reads.

According to his obituary, Vestal was a founding member of the Cider Mill Playhouse in Endicott, helped construct the theater and served as its “resident lighting designer and occasional scenic designer and technical director” from its 1976 founding to 1991.

The BU theatre department shared the obituary in an Oct. 29 Facebook post.

“We are sad to share that our former department chair and lighting designer, John E. Vestal, has passed away,” the post read. “His kindness, humor and artistry certainly will be missed, wishing comfort to the whole Vestal family.”

In the comments, colleagues, friends and former students of Vestal expressed their condolences and shared memories of their times with Vestal.

“So sad to hear this,” Robert Bergdall, ‘04, wrote. “As a lighting design student, I spent a lot of time with [Vestal]. He was always very supportive. I’ll fondly remember his kindness and his delightful North Carolina drawl.”

Vestal is survived by his wife Patricia, his daughter Erin, his son John and his grandchildren Madison, Emersyn and Riley.