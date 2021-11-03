NYS AG files briefs against controversial Texas and Connecticut bills, BU students share their reactions

The New York state attorney general has filed briefs against two pieces of controversial legislation.

Attorney General Letitia James filed briefs against the Texas abortion bill, known as Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), and a Connecticut bill that would ban transgender students from being able to participate in gender-segregated sports, according to Sept. 15 and Oct. 15 press releases, respectively.

SB 8 prevents a person from being able to seek an abortion once a heartbeat is detected in the fetus. The bill does not make any exception for instances of rape or incest, and private citizens can sue those who perform an abortion or assist the person in seeking an abortion, including rideshare drivers. A website was also created so that citizens can report anyone they believe is assisting a person in getting an abortion.

In Connecticut, a collection of 66 bills have been proposed that prohibit transgender students from being able to play on sports teams which do not match their gender identities. James has filed a brief against these policy proposals, specifically against the case Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools, in which four cisgender students claim a policy instituted by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference — which allows transgender students to play sports that correspond to their gender identity — violates the rights of cisgender students.

In the Oct. 15 press release, James detailed her reasoning for the briefs and the impact that the two legislations will have on the communities in focus.

“Attacks on transgender students are a violation of their rights and simply will not be tolerated,” James said. “When we adopt inclusive policies that honor every individual’s rights with dignity, we create a fairer, more just and more prosperous society for all. The law does not discriminate based on gender, sexual orientation or gender identity, and I will do everything in my power to fight for equal protection under the law for every community.”

In the Sept. 15 press release, James stated her reasoning for filing the brief against SB 8, which she claims is a violation of past Supreme Court precedents issued.

“To be clear, under Texas’ draconian law, most women seeking an abortion will not even know they are pregnant by the time the clock runs out,” James said. “[SB8] further promotes vigilantism by enticing bounty hunting against those helping women access constitutionally protected health care. While Texas and other conservative-led states lead a war on women and their reproductive rights, we will continue our fight to protect women’s health care, women’s bodies and women’s choices, and we will do everything in our power to stop this twisted version of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ from harming another woman.”

Franklin Rivadeneira, an undeclared sophomore, said he understands that gender factors into people playing sports, and that it can be unfair to discriminate based on one aspect.

“I don’t think I’m educated enough to perceive if there is a major difference between men or women on the opposite sex’s hormones and their ability to be on par with the people in the category they choose to participate,” Rivadeneira said. “I do agree that regardless of their sexual or gender orientation, all people should be treated equally, but when it comes to competitive sports in which gender is very much a deciding factor in something physical, I could see why gender-segregated sports could be a topic of concern as long as it doesn’t discriminate them from any sports for a lack of a better term.”

Anaija Douglas, a sophomore majoring in biology, said she supports the briefs given people’s misconceptions about transgender people’s lives.

“I support the attorney general’s actions in supporting women, including women in the trans community,” Douglas said. “Many people, especially those who are [trans-exclusionary radical feminists (TERFs)] believe that the trans community doesn’t deserve to be treated as equal when it comes to sports. They claim that trans women are at an advantage, but this is far from the truth.”

Douglas expressed her support for the attorney general’s response to SB 8.

“I also support the [attorney general’s] support for women in Texas who must now leave the state in order to receive a safe abortion,” Douglas said. “It’s incredibly shocking that Texas lawmakers have decided to wage this war against women and attempt to turn back the clock to a time before women had rights.”