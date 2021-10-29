Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Nov. 2 general election. Below is a list of sites organized by election districts commonly populated by students. If you are not sure which election district you are in, you can check online at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.
City of Binghamton:
Election Districts 1 and 13
Boulevard United Methodist Church
113 Grand Blvd.
Election District 2
Broome-Tioga BOCES
435 Glenwood Road
Election Districts 3 and 7
Centenary-Chenango Street United Methodist Church
438 Chenango St.
Use the side entrance off the parking lot.
Election District 4
Carlisle Hills Apartments, Gym
150 Moeller St.
Election Districts 5 and 6
Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton
90 Clinton St.
Use the gym entrance.
Election District 8
Broome County Library, Decker Room
185 Court St.
Election Districts 9, 10, 11 and 12
American Legion Post 1645
177 Robinson St.
Election District 14
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
1 Aquinas St.
Election District 15
CrossPoint Community Church
1 Grand Blvd.
Use the Schiller Street entrance.
Election Districts 16, 17, 20 and 21
Tabernacle United Methodist Church
83 Main St.
Use Arthur Street entrance.
Election District 18
Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church
44 Main St.
Use Trinity House entrance on 118 Oak St.
Election District 19
Community Center
45 Exchange St.
Election District 22
St Patrick’s Parish Center, Lobby
58 Oak St.
Election District 23
Temple Concord Reform
9 Riverside Drive
Election Districts 24 and 25
Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church
6 Morris St.
Election District 26, 27, 28 and 29
The Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church
1263 Vestal Ave.
Election Districts 30 and 31
Conklin Ave. First Baptist Church
91 Baldwin St.
Election District 32
Saratoga Terrace Apartments, New Community Room/Gym
60 Saratoga Ave.
Town of Binghamton:
Election District 1
Binghamton Town Hall
279 Upper Park Ave.
Election District 2
Town of Binghamton Community Center
1905 Coleman Road
Election District 3
Hawleyton United Methodist Church
901 Hawleyton Road
Town of Vestal:
Election District 1
Vestal Fire Station #3 Ross Corners
2164 Owego Road
Election District 2
Vestal Fire Station #1 Four Corners
116 N. Main St.
Election District 3
Vestal Public Library
320 Vestal Pkwy. E.
Election Districts 4 and 9
Grace Point Church
3701 Vestal Road
Parking entrance off of Gates Road
Election Districts 5 and 19
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
305 Murray Hill Road
Election District 6
Vestal Town Hall, Board Room
605 Vestal Pkwy. W.
Election Districts 7 and 15
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
801 Main St.
Election Districts 8 and 16
Pierce Hill Christian Fellowship
232 Pierce Hill Road
Election District 10
Vestal Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church
834 Bunn Hill Road
Election Districts 11, 12 and 13
Binghamton University, Underground Lounge UU-B32
4400 Vestal Pkwy. E.
Location for students registered to vote with their on-campus address.
Election District 14
Vestal Center United Methodist Church
478 W. Hill Road
Use the back entrance.
Election District 17
Valleyview Alliance Church
11 Foster Road
Election District 18
Vestal Fire Station #2 Vestal Center
2517 State Route 26 S.