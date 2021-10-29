Find out where to cast your ballot on Election Day

Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the Nov. 2 general election. Below is a list of sites organized by election districts commonly populated by students. If you are not sure which election district you are in, you can check online at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.

City of Binghamton:

Election Districts 1 and 13

Boulevard United Methodist Church

113 Grand Blvd.

Election District 2

Broome-Tioga BOCES

435 Glenwood Road

Election Districts 3 and 7

Centenary-Chenango Street United Methodist Church

438 Chenango St.

Use the side entrance off the parking lot.

Election District 4

Carlisle Hills Apartments, Gym

150 Moeller St.

Election Districts 5 and 6

Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton

90 Clinton St.

Use the gym entrance.

Election District 8

Broome County Library, Decker Room

185 Court St.

Election Districts 9, 10, 11 and 12

American Legion Post 1645

177 Robinson St.

Election District 14

St. Thomas Aquinas Church

1 Aquinas St.

Election District 15

CrossPoint Community Church

1 Grand Blvd.

Use the Schiller Street entrance.

Election Districts 16, 17, 20 and 21

Tabernacle United Methodist Church

83 Main St.

Use Arthur Street entrance.

Election District 18

Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church

44 Main St.

Use Trinity House entrance on 118 Oak St.

Election District 19

Community Center

45 Exchange St.

Election District 22

St Patrick’s Parish Center, Lobby

58 Oak St.

Election District 23

Temple Concord Reform

9 Riverside Drive

Election Districts 24 and 25

Ross Memorial Presbyterian Church

6 Morris St.

Election District 26, 27, 28 and 29

The Parish of Saints John and Andrew Catholic Church

1263 Vestal Ave.

Election Districts 30 and 31

Conklin Ave. First Baptist Church

91 Baldwin St.

Election District 32

Saratoga Terrace Apartments, New Community Room/Gym

60 Saratoga Ave.

Town of Binghamton:

Election District 1

Binghamton Town Hall

279 Upper Park Ave.

Election District 2

Town of Binghamton Community Center

1905 Coleman Road

Election District 3

Hawleyton United Methodist Church

901 Hawleyton Road

Town of Vestal:

Election District 1

Vestal Fire Station #3 Ross Corners

2164 Owego Road

Election District 2

Vestal Fire Station #1 Four Corners

116 N. Main St.

Election District 3

Vestal Public Library

320 Vestal Pkwy. E.

Election Districts 4 and 9

Grace Point Church

3701 Vestal Road

Parking entrance off of Gates Road

Election Districts 5 and 19

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

305 Murray Hill Road

Election District 6

Vestal Town Hall, Board Room

605 Vestal Pkwy. W.

Election Districts 7 and 15

Our Lady of Sorrows Church

801 Main St.

Election Districts 8 and 16

Pierce Hill Christian Fellowship

232 Pierce Hill Road

Election District 10

Vestal Hills Seventh-Day Adventist Church

834 Bunn Hill Road

Election Districts 11, 12 and 13

Binghamton University, Underground Lounge UU-B32

4400 Vestal Pkwy. E.

Location for students registered to vote with their on-campus address.

Election District 14

Vestal Center United Methodist Church

478 W. Hill Road

Use the back entrance.

Election District 17

Valleyview Alliance Church

11 Foster Road

Election District 18

Vestal Fire Station #2 Vestal Center

2517 State Route 26 S.